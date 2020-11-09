Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurates anti-satellite missile system model

DRDO had on March 27, 2019 successfully conducted an Anti-Satellite (A-SAT) missile test "Mission Shakti" from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha.

Nov 9, 2020 18:16 IST

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated model of the anti-satellite missile system on November 9, 2020 at the headquarters of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in New Delhi. The missile system is seen as a symbol of national technological advancement.

Before the inauguration, the Defence Minister along with Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari witnessed the demonstration of Fire Detection and Suppression System (FDSS), which has been developed by DRDO for passenger buses.

India's A-SAT missile test

In a historic achievement, DRDO had on March 27, 2019 successfully conducted an Anti-Satellite (A-SAT) missile test "Mission Shakti" from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha. 

The A-SAT missile successfully engaged with the target, an Indian orbiting satellite, in the lower earth orbit in a "Hit to Kill" mode.

The interceptor missile was a three-stage missile backed with two solid rocket boosters. 

What is A-SAT?

A-SAT is an anti-satellite weapon that can destroy or disable space assets. The missile system is capable of destroying any military or civilian space asset.

With Mission Shakti, India became the fourth nation in the world after Russia, USA and China to have ASAT power.

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS

Related Categories

RRB NTPC Exam 2020 : Check Application status here from 21st to 30th Sep, 2020. Also, get complete details.
Trending Now

General Knowledge

Gk 2020: Notes, Topics, Facts

Current Affairs

Latest Current Affairs for Banking, SSC, UPSC etc.

Sarkari Naukri

Govt. Jobs for Clerk, Asst Managers, Engineers, Banking.

IAS Preparation

IAS / Civil Services (PCS): FREE study material