Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launches AI-powered grievance management application

The Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on July 15, 2021, launched an Artificial-Intelligence powered application.

The app which will improve the grievance redressal in the Central Government has been developed by the Ministry of Defence with the help of IIT Kanpur.

According to an official statement, the app will be the first AI-based system that has been developed to improve grievance redressal in the Government.

The Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions Jitendra Singh was also present at the launch event of the AI-powered application.

Addressing the launch ceremony of MoD’s AI Powered CPGRAMS, an App to lodge a grievance online. Watch https://t.co/hjzV3aekGm — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 15, 2021

Significance

As per the statement by the Defence Ministry, given that lakhs of complaints are received on the CPGRAMS portal (Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System Portal) of the Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances Department, this new application will have great use in understanding the nature of complaints, geographies from where they originate as well as the policy changes that can be introduced to create systematic improvements for addressing these grievances.

How AI-Powered app will function and handle complaints? 1. The AI-Powered app will automatically handle as well as analyse the complaints of the people. It will also reduce human intervention, save time and will bring more transparency to their disposal. 2. The Artificial Intelligence tool will have the capability of understanding the content of the complaint and can identify repeats or spam automatically. 3. The app, based on the meaning of the complaint, categorise them even when the keywords that are normally used for such searches are not present in the complaint. 4. The Artificial Intelligence tool will enable the geographical analysis of the complaints in a category and will identify whether it was adequately addressed by the office concerned.

About CPGRAMS:

The Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System Portal is a platform which is based on web technology.

It aims at enabling the submission of the grievances by the aggrieved citizens from anywhere and anytime basis to the Departments/Ministries/Organisations who can scrutinize and take action for the speedy and favourable redress of these grievances.