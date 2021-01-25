Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launches revamped portal on gallantry award recipients

A revamped portal will provide information about gallantry awards and their recipients in India.

Jan 25, 2021 18:55 ISTModified On: Jan 25, 2021 18:55 IST
Portal for Gallantry Awards

The Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on January 25, 2021, launched a revamped portal that will provide information about gallantry awards and their recipients in India.

While launching the program, the Union Defence Minister hailed the important role played by the Gallantry Awardees of India in not only protecting the nation but also inspiring the future generations of India to contribute in protecting our motherland.

The Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Mukund, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh, and other senior officials from Defence Ministry were also present on the occasion.

What will be different with revamped website?

According to the Defence Secretary Dr. Ajay Kumar, the revamped version of the portal will have new enriched graphics, content, and participative features. It will aim towards celebrating the valor of Armed Forces in India, develop an ecosystem of respecting and honouring the contribution of martyrs in nation-building, and providing a wholesome experience to the user.

Key Highlights:

The Defence Minister requested the principals of colleges and schools, VC of Universities to connect their students with the unique initiative and to instill a feeling of respect among them for the soldiers of the country.

The union minister, along with the portal also launched a quiz competition organized by the Union Ministry of Defence on the Gallantry Awards. It will be conducted online from January 26 till February 26.

‘Selfie for Bravehearts’ initiative has also been started where people will be able to express their gratitude for the winners of the Gallantry Award by clicking a selfie image at war museums, war memorials, and other significant monuments.

Contribution of Indian soldiers is priceless:

The Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during the conference said that when a soldier fights for the country, there is no financial greed but only a sense of national pride. He added that there is no price for their sacrifice.

While highlighting their contribution, the minister mentioned that India could not have imagined achieving the dream of a 5 trillion economy without the contribution of India’s soldiers.

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS

Related Categories

RRB NTPC Exam 2020 : Check Application status here from 21st to 30th Sep, 2020. Also, get complete details.
Trending Now

General Knowledge

Gk 2020: Notes, Topics, Facts

Current Affairs

Latest Current Affairs for Banking, SSC, UPSC etc.

Sarkari Naukri

Govt. Jobs for Clerk, Asst Managers, Engineers, Banking.

IAS Preparation

IAS / Civil Services (PCS): FREE study material