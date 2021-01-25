Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launches revamped portal on gallantry award recipients

The Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on January 25, 2021, launched a revamped portal that will provide information about gallantry awards and their recipients in India.

While launching the program, the Union Defence Minister hailed the important role played by the Gallantry Awardees of India in not only protecting the nation but also inspiring the future generations of India to contribute in protecting our motherland.

The Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Mukund, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh, and other senior officials from Defence Ministry were also present on the occasion.

Glad to launch the revamped #GallantryAwards Web Portal today. The website (https://t.co/qTrSbq44C3 ) has been designed and developed to display the information on Gallantry Awards and the Awardees post independence. Please visit the website and share your feedback with us. pic.twitter.com/Qmug5pbUDR — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) January 25, 2021

What will be different with revamped website?

According to the Defence Secretary Dr. Ajay Kumar, the revamped version of the portal will have new enriched graphics, content, and participative features. It will aim towards celebrating the valor of Armed Forces in India, develop an ecosystem of respecting and honouring the contribution of martyrs in nation-building, and providing a wholesome experience to the user.

Key Highlights:

• The Defence Minister requested the principals of colleges and schools, VC of Universities to connect their students with the unique initiative and to instill a feeling of respect among them for the soldiers of the country.

• The union minister, along with the portal also launched a quiz competition organized by the Union Ministry of Defence on the Gallantry Awards. It will be conducted online from January 26 till February 26.

• ‘Selfie for Bravehearts’ initiative has also been started where people will be able to express their gratitude for the winners of the Gallantry Award by clicking a selfie image at war museums, war memorials, and other significant monuments.

Contribution of Indian soldiers is priceless:

The Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during the conference said that when a soldier fights for the country, there is no financial greed but only a sense of national pride. He added that there is no price for their sacrifice.

While highlighting their contribution, the minister mentioned that India could not have imagined achieving the dream of a 5 trillion economy without the contribution of India’s soldiers.