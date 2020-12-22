Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks to Japanese counterpart over telephone

The Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a telephonic conversation on December 22, 2020, with the defence minister of Japan, Mr. Kishi Nobuo. He also congratulated Mr. Kishi on his appointment as the Minister of Defence.

During the telephonic conversation, Rajnath Singh expressed satisfaction at the ongoing defence cooperation between the two nations in spite of the limitations that have been imposed by the ongoing health crisis.

Both the defence ministers also exchanged views on the security situation in the region and acknowledged the need for an open and free maritime order which will be based on the rule of law.

Spoke on phone to Japan’s Defence Minister, Mr Kishi Nobuo. We expressed satisfaction at the ongoing defence cooperation between the two countries. India is committed to further elevate engagements with Japan under the Special Strategic & Global partnership framework. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 22, 2020

While talking about the defence activities, the two ministers welcomed the successful conduct of MALABAR 2020, JIMEX 2020 as well as the recent successful visit of Chief of Staff, JASDF to India.

Reviewed progress on bilateral defence cooperation:

• Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Mr. Kishi Nobuo expressed satisfaction at the signing of the agreement on the Reciprocal Provision of Supplies and Services for facilitating the defence ties between the two nations.

• The ministers during the conversation reviewed the progress on many bilateral defence cooperation initiatives between India and Japan.

• They expressed commitments on further elevating the engagements between the armed forces of both the countries under the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership.

• During the telephonic conversation, the two ministers also agreed that both the nations have made notable progress in Defence Industry and Technology Cooperation and they look forward to greater cooperation in the field.