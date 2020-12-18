Defence Ministry approves 6 surveillance planes for IAF and 11 advance warships for Navy

The Indian navy has received the approval for issuing a tender that is worth over Rs. 9,000 crores in order to acquire 11 next-generation Offshore Patrol vessels after the orders were given to Pipavav Shipyard were scrapped.

The Ministry of Defence had recently given its approval for the scrapping of a tender to acquire 5 naval offshore patrol vessels from Pipavav Shipyards, which is owned by Anil Ambani, after long delays in the delivery schedule. As per the defence officials, the numbers have now been added to the patrol vessels and instead of 6, 11 will be acquired through a tender process under Make in India.

Projects cleared by the Defence Ministry:

The acquisition proposals that were cleared by the ministry include the DRDO- Defence Research Development Organisation developed and designed Airborne Early Warning and Control Systems for the Indian Air Force, modular bridges for the Indian Army, and Next-generation Offshore Patrol Vessels for the Indian Navy.

The projects that were cleared also include developing Six Airborne Early Warning and Control Block-2 Aircraft to be obtained from the Air India fleet.

Priority to the Indian proposals and Indian Industry:

In the first meeting of Defence Acquisition Council which was under the new regime of Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020, the approval to buy Indian proposals was accorded to be the highest priority.

Six out of seven proposals, means, Rs. 27,000 crore out of Rs. 28,000 crores for which the Acceptance of necessities has been granted will be from the Indian Industry to provide a boost to Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiatives of the government.