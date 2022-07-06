Delhi Shopping Festival 2023: Delhi to host world-class Delhi Shopping Festival in 2023

Delhi Shopping Festival 2023: Delhi will host a world-class 'Delhi Shopping Festival' from January 28 to February 26, 2023. This major announcement was made by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a live address on July 6, 2022.

The Delhi CM said that the 30-day Delhi shopping festival will be the biggest shopping festival in India. He said in the live, "We are starting it now. I expect that in a few years, we will make it the biggest shopping festival in the world."

The Delhi Shopping Festival will invite people from across the country to experience the city and its culture. It will also offer an unparalleled shopping experience with heavy discounts. It will be a unique partnership between the Delhi people, business people, corporates and the Delhi government.

Delhi Shopping Festival- Facts

1. The Delhi Government will organise the Delhi Shopping Festival from January 28-February 26, 2022. It will be the biggest shopping festival in the country.

2. The 30-day festival will have a special opening and closing ceremony.

3. The entire city will be decorated including all its markets and the malls.

4. The Delhi CM said that invitation will be sent out to the people from across the country and the world to visit the city during the festival time to shop and experience Delhi and its culture. The Delhi government will be holding talks with travel agents to facilitate smooth travel and stay for people coming from outside.

5. The Delhi CM highlighted that the Delhi Shopping Festival will have a lot to offer for the youth, children and families.

6. The Delhi Shopping Festival will provide an unparalleled shopping experience to the people.

7. The festival will offer heavy discounts. All markets and shops will offer heavy discounts on products during this festival.

8. Exhibitions will be organised on different themes including spirituality, gaming, technology, health and wellness.

9. There will be a lot of entertainment programmes involving top artists from across the country. There will be at least 200 concerts over the span of 30 days.

10. There will be special food walks that will involve all well known restaurants and hotels.

