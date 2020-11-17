Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal seeks centre's approval to shut COVID hotspot markets, reduce wedding guests to 50

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a media briefing on November 17, 2020 stated that his government is sending a general proposal to the central government, seeking to shut down markets for a few days where COVID-related norms are not being followed and they are becoming local COVID-19 hotspots.

The Delhi Chief Minister further thanked the central government for helping the citizens of Delhi by increasing 750 ICU beds immediately. He stated that the government and all concerned agencies have doubled their efforts to control COVID-19 spread in Delhi but it can't be done till people take precautions.

Kejriwal appealed to people to wear masks and follow social distancing. The announcement comes in the wake of steep rise in coronavirus cases in the national capital. Delhi has been witnessing a severe third wave of COVID infections since the beginning of festive season and worsening air quality.

Delhi CM reduces number of people attending a wedding to 50

The Delhi Chief Minister has further decided to withdraw the earlier relaxation announced for people attending wedding ceremonies and go back to the earlier limit of 50 people. He said that the number of people attending a wedding was increased to 200 when corona situation had improved in Delhi a few weeks ago but now its being withdrawn and only 50 people will be allowed. The decision has been sent to Delhi's Lt. Governor Anil Baijal for his approval.

COVID-19 in Delhi

Currently, Delhi's tally of total COVID-19 cases stands at 4,89,202, which includes 40128 active cases, 441361 recovered cases and 7713 deaths.