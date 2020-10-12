Delhi government exempts battery-operated vehicles from road tax, step towards ‘pollution-free Delhi’

The Delhi Transport Minister, Kailash Gahlot has informed that the Delhi Government has decided to exempt road tax on the battery-operated vehicles under its new Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy.

In the notification issued on October 10, 2020, the Transport Department stated that the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi has decided to exempt the tax which was levied upon all the battery-operated vehicles with an immediate effect.

The Delhi Transport Minister while sharing the information on Twitter added that with the right incentives and supporting infrastructure, the government has been determined to ensure Delhi leads the country in rapid transition to the Electric Vehicles.

Congrats Delhi! As promised by CM @ArvindKejriwal when announcing landmark EV Policy, Delhi govt has EXEMPTED road tax on Battery Operated Vehicles. With right incentives & supporting infra, we are determined to ensure Delhi leads the country in rapid transition to Elec Vehicles

A step towards a pollution-free Delhi:

The Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal termed this step as crucial towards ensuring a pollution-free Delhi. He added that this incentive-based policy will help in encouraging the large-scale adoption of electric vehicles. It will also bring Delhi closer to fulfilling the dream of making the city the EV Capital of India.

Another crucial step towards ensuring a pollution-free Delhi. This incentive-based policy will encourage large scale adoption of electric vehicles, and bring us closer to fulfilling our dream of making Delhi the EV capital of India.

As per the official release, the Delhi state government also welcomed suggestions from the people on the exemption on the registration fee. The order for waiving off the fee will be issued in the next three days.

Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy 2020:

Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal had announced the Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy, 2020 with an aim to increase the adoption of electric vehicles in the city by incentivizing the purchase. The government policy also aims to register more than 5 lakh electric vehicles in Delhi by 2024.

In August 2020, Delhi CM had announced that the state government has notified the policy. On the financial front, the government will be providing financial assistance to those who will be buying electric vehicles under the policy.

The assistance of Rs. 1.5 lakh will be given on the purchase of cars, Rs. 30,000 will be given for the purchase of 2-wheelers and Rs. 30,000 for e-rickshaws and auto-rickshaws.