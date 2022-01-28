Digital Sansad app launched to make live proceedings accessible to citizens

Indian Parliament has launched the ‘Digital Sansad App’ to make the Parliament proceedings accessible not just to the members but also to the public at large. With this move, Parliament has expanded its digital footprint. The Digital Sansad App is an initiative of Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla who has been constantly working to make the Parliament proceedings more accessible. The launch of the ‘Digital’ Sansad App’ will also be significant ahead of the Budget Session 2022 which will be presented by the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, 2022.

अपने नीति निर्णयों से आमजन को अवगत करवाना जहां लोकहित को प्रतिबद्ध विधायिका का दायित्व है, वहीं सरकार के कार्यों की जानकारी रखना जिम्मेदार नागरिक की पहचान है। ‘#DigitalSansad’ ऐप इस समावेशी ध्येय को पूरा करता है। संसद के विमर्श से लेकर आगामी बजट अब इस ऐप पर उपलब्ध होगा। — Om Birla (@ombirlakota) January 27, 2022

Digital Sansad App: 5 Key Points to know about mobile app

1. Through Digital Sansad App, citizens will be able to watch the Parliamentary proceedings activities in the Parliament as well as the initiatives taken by the temple of democracy at the click of a button on the phone.

2. The mobile app will allow the citizens of India to check what their members of the Parliament are doing and the debates that they are participating in.

3. The app will also contain the speeches of the Parliament members and their participation in all the proceedings including the Budget session from 1947 onwards. The archive will be from the 12th to the 17th Lok Sabha session.

4. On the Digital Sansad App, citizens will now be able to watch house proceedings, including the Union Budget 2022 live.

5. Digital Sansad App is an empowering realization of Parliament’s holistic efforts to keep progressing towards the goal.

Digital Sansad App: What makes it more significant in Digital India?

As per the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, as the new age of Digital India flourishes even in the remotest corners of India, the Parliament of the world’s largest democracy too has been expanding its footprints. Parliament’s Digital Sansad App is a step in this direction.

He further added that in a sovereign democratic Republic, it is the duty of the Indian Parliament to uphold the highest standards of transparency. Digital Sansad App is a realization to keep progressing towards that goal.

The Lok Sabha speaker had also taken the initiative to launch a mobile app by which the Parliamentarians can digitally log their attendance.

Background:

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, during the last winter session of Parliament, had informed that the application was being worked upon and would be live soon.