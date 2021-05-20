Centre to launch DD International to project India Story globally

The state-owned broadcaster Doordarshan is planning to launch DD International to project India’s voice globally on significant domestic and global issues.

Doordarshan’s parent body, Prasar Bharati, had floated a draft Expression of Interest (EoI) for the same on May 13th inviting comments from private players. The EOI will be finalised following these comments and floated to invite bids from the private players.

The EOI document read that the objective is to “build a global presence for Doordarshan and to establish an international voice for India”. It stated that the channel will present India’s point of view on contemporary issues of both global and domestic significance.

Objective 1. The target is to primarily “project India’s point of view globally on contemporary issues of both global and domestic significance” and to “tell the India Story to a global audience”. 2. DD International is also expected be the “authoritative global media source on India through credible, exhaustive and accurate global news service”. 3. It also intends to create a “mindshare for India’s strategic interventions within key stakeholders across the globe from a geopolitics and economy standpoint”. 4. It also aims to be a talent hub for global media professionals, involving and engaging media professionals from across the globe and engaging global talent as anchors and reporters and having a global workforce.

DD International to be BBC World-like channel?

•DD International channel aims to be a truly global channel similar to BBC World, ensuring that it is watched by a global audience.

•It is expected to be different from DD India, which gives a mix of domestic and global news and mainly targets the Indian diaspora settled outside the country.

•DD International will be globally focused, while DD India will have content for both domestic and international audiences with appropriate content sharing between the two.

DD International to tell India Story?

•The primary objective of the channel will be to project India’s point of view globally.The draft Expression of Interest (EoI) comes at a time when the Indian government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is facing a lot of flak from global media over its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

•However, the broadcaster clarified that rigorous planning and preparations for the channel have been ongoing for the last several months, particularly with respect to distribution.

•As per sources, a private consultancy was fired to prepare the Detailed Project Report (DPR) and the roadmap to set up DD International.

•Hence, the EOI was issued for a Detailed Project Report (DPR) from reputed global consultants with experience in advising international broadcasters/media houses on projects of this nature.

Background

Doordarshan already has English news and current affairs channel, DD India. The channel has progressed over the years to target a global audience.

The channel was also renamed DD World for a while before it was changed back to DD India in 2019.