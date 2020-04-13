Double layered Khadi masks developed by KVIC

Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) has developed double-layered khadi masks amid the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. KVIC has also obtained orders for the supply of 7.5 lakh pieces of Khadi masks to Jammu & Kashmir Government alone.

Shri V.K. Saxena, Chairman of KVIC stated that the masks are special as they are made of khadi fabric which is washable, easy to reuse, biodegradable and breathable.

Describing the face masks as a critical tool to fight against the Coronavirus pandemic, Shri Saxena added that these masks are the only solution that can meet quality and demand while also maintaining the medical guidelines.

Significance of Khadi Masks:

The masks are made of hand-spun, hand-woven khadi fabric. The double twisted khadi fabric used by KVIC for the manufacturing of these masks will help to retain 70% of the moisture content inside.

It will also provide an easy passage for the air to pass through. The Khadi masks will prove to be pocket friendly and will be easily available as an alternative to other face masks.

Key Highlights:

• The reusable mask of cotton will be 7 inches in length by 9 inches in breadth with three pleats and four strips in the corner for tying.

• Khadi stitching centre in Nagrotta near Jammu has turned into a mask stitching centre.

• The centre is producing 10,000 masks a day while the rest of the order has been distributed among Khadi institutions and Self Help Groups (SHG) in and around Srinagar.

• 10 double-layered masks will be made in 1 meter. For 7.5 lakh masks, around 75000 meters of khadi fabric will be needed. It will help in enhancing the livelihood opportunities for Khadi artisans.

• Jammu & Kashmir Khadi institutions will be producing only woolen fabric. UP and Haryana khadi institutions will be responsible for procuring cotton fabrics.

• The fabrics will be dispatched only by taking special permission from district authorities.

Supply of Khadi Masks in Jammu & Kashmir:

• Out of 7.5 lakh pieces of Khadi masks to Jammu & Kashmir Government, 5 lakh masks will be supplied to Jammu alone.

• One lakh masks to Udhampur district

• One lakh forty thousand masks to Pulwama district

• Ten thousand to Kupwara district

The masks will be supplied to the Assistant Development Commissioners of these districts by April 20.

Appeal for the distribution of free masks:

Chairman of KVIC has appealed to all Khadi institutions to support local administration by providing at least 500 free masks to the District Collectors of the respective districts for further circulation.

After the Chairman’s appeal, many Khadi institutions have started providing 500 masks to District Collectors. There are 2400 active Khadi institutions and free distribution of masks by them will alone provide 12 lakh masks all over the country.