EAM S. Jaishankar, Canadian Counterpart participates in third India-Canada Track 1.5 Dialogue

The Union External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar, and his Canadian counterpart Francois-Philippe Champagne on November 17, 2020, participated in the third India-Canada Track 1.5 Dialogue.

The External Affairs Minister attended the dialogue which was hosted by Ontario based Centre for International Governance Innovation and Gateway House: Indian Council on Global Relations.

The two nations discussed cooperation regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and ensured to work together on strong investment commercial relationships.

Delighted to participate in the third India-Canada Track 1.5 Dialogue with my counterpart FM @FP_Champagne. Both of us expressed confidence in the further growth of our bilateral relationship. Underlined how closely India and Canada are cooperating in global affairs. pic.twitter.com/TjT8CWF5gL — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) November 17, 2020

Growing relations between India and Canada: Highlights

• During the third India-Canada Track 1.5 Dialogue, both the countries underlined and appreciated how closely New Delhi and Ottawa have been working and cooperating in global affairs.

• There were also talks on improving ties between the two countries as well as cooperation with regards to the COVID-19 pandemic.

• The strong investment and commercial partnership were also discussed and both the leaders showed confidence in the growth and expansion of bilateral relations between the two countries.

Today, I participated in the 🇨🇦🇮🇳Track 1.5 Dialogue alongside @DrSJaishankar. We discussed our strong commercial & investment relationship, with record numbers in 2019 of more than $10B in bilateral trade.



We'll continue to work together to bring it to its full potential! pic.twitter.com/b1O2nZR7YJ — François-Philippe Champagne (FPC) 🇨🇦 (@FP_Champagne) November 17, 2020

• Canadian Foreign Minister, Champagne appreciated India’s critical role regards to the requirements globally for the pharma products that are much needed to combat the pandemic. Exploring the multilateral initiatives in the era of COVID-19 recovery was also on the table.

• Both the nations during the dialogue examined new geo-economics of the indo-pacific region.

• The digital cooperation, given as per the need of present times, between India and Canada was also the highlight of the third India-Canada Track 1.5 dialogue.

India-Canada Relations: Background

The bilateral relations between the two nations are built on the commitment to pluralism, democracy, and people to people links. In recent times, both the nations have also been taking steps to become strategic partners as PM Stephen Harper made a state visit in 2012.

Under the growing trade relations, in 2019 both the countries had a record number of more than $10B in bilateral trade.