Earth Heroes Awards 2021: Parambikulam Tiger Conservation Foundation wins Earth Guardian Award; Check winners

NatWest Group India, the global capability center of the NatWest Group, on October 20, 2021, announced the winners of the 11th edition of the NatWest Group Earth Heroes Awards.

The theme for Earth Heroes Award 2021 was “Biodiversity- a resilient nature is a foundation on which all climate mitigation and adaptation efforts must be raised”.

The eight winners of the Earth Heroes Award were felicitated via a virtual ceremony that was attended by the Chief Guest Ivonne Higuero, Secretary-General, Convention on the International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Fauna (CITES), United Nations.

In the latest announced awards, the Parambikulam Tiger Conservation Foundation (PaTCoF) has won under the Earth Guardian Award category. The winning foundation is the non-profit organization under the Forest Department that strives to facilitate the conservation of tigers and biodiversity in the Parambikulam tiger reserve.

Parambikulam Tiger Conservation Foundation Parambikulam Tiger Conservation Foundation which is located in the Western Ghats is one of the premier Tiger Reserves of India. It is endowed by nature in terms of habitat, species, and ecosystem diversity, characterized by functional human-ecological affinities. The wildlife sanctuary also successfully recognizes the role that the local communities play in the conservation efforts to be vital. Objective- • The vision of Parambikulam Foundation is to facilitate and support tiger conservation and biodiversity through multi-stakeholder participation that is consistent with the National and State Policies, Rules, Acts, and Legislations, and also as per the approved Tiger Conservation Plan to support similar initiatives in the adjoining landscapes. • The foundation, apart from its conservation efforts, also ensures that the local inhabitants receive adequate benefits through participation in the conservation actions.

Earth Heroes Award

The Earth Heroes Awards that are held annually are a national initiative that recognizes the efforts of the institutions and individuals across India.

The award recognizes them for working tirelessly to subvert climate change by conserving and preserving the rich biodiversity of the country for a better relationship between society and nature.

The NatWest Group Earth Heroes Awards, which were institutionalized in 2011, is in its 11th year and it continues to provide a national platform to the champions who have walked the extra mile to protect and conserve the rich biodiversity of India.

Winners of NatWest Group Earth Heroes Award 2021