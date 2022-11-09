Earthquake in Nepal: 6 Killed as 6.3 magnitude Earthquake hits West Nepal; tremors felt across North India

Earthquake Nepal Today: At least 6 people were killed and five others were injured as an earthquake of 6.2 magnitude struck West Nepal early on November 9, 2022. As per the National Seismological Centre, the earthquake in Nepal occurred at 2.12 am with its epicenter at Khaptad National Park in Doti District.

Strong tremors were also felt across North India after an earthquake struck the Himalayan region near Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh along the Nepal border.

The tremors were felt in the early morning of November 9 in Delhi and the surrounding areas of Ghaziabad and Gurugram and even in Lucknow, jolting people out of their sleep. Several people rushed out of their homes in the National Capital and the adjoining areas as the tremors shook the region.

The Himalayan Region in Uttarakhand and adjoining Nepal has been experiencing earthquakes of lower magnitudes for the last couple of days.

Earthquake in Nepal: Key Points

1. The National Earthquake Monitoring Centre of Nepal said that a 6.3 magnitude quake was recorded at 2.12 am on November 9. The epicentre of the earthquake was Doti District.

2. Two moderate earthquakes then preceded the stronger tremor that jolted Western Nepal, a 5.7 magnitude tremor at 9.07 pm on November 8 and a 4.1 magnitude one shortly after at 9.56 PM. The epicentre of the quake was the same.

3. As per Nepal’s Home Ministry Spokesperson, 6 people were killed in the Earthquake and five people who sustained serious injuries were rushed to the district hospital. A Police Post and 8 houses have collapsed because of the Earthquake.

4. The Acting Chief of the District Police Office in Nepal’s Doti said that all 6 victims were killed by the debris of the houses damaged during the Earthquake.

5. A spokesman of the Nepali Army said that a ground rescue team has also been rushed to the site and two helicopters were on stand-by in nearby Surkhet and Nepalgunj towns.

Earthquake: Tremors felt in Delhi, Ghaziabad, and other parts of North India

The tremors were also felt in Delhi and the surrounding areas of Ghaziabad and Gurugram and even in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

Many people also shared their experiences on Twitter and posted videos of people rushing out of their houses and the neighbours gathering in groups.

The Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal also took to Social Media and wrote, “I hope all of you are safe.”

The Resident Welfare Associations in Delhi said that there have not been any reports of any kind of damage or casualties in their areas. They added that there was a bit of panic as people could not figure out what was happening. People came out of their homes for a few minutes. However, things calmed down after a while.

Nepal Earthquake History

In April 2015, a devastating Earthquake of 7.8 magnitudes rocked Nepal, killing nearly 9,000 people and wounding nearly 22,000 others. The deadly earthquake also damaged over 8,00,000 houses and school buildings.