Election Commission allows use of indelible ink to stamp home quarantine people

Indelible Ink for Home Quarantine: The Election Commission has allowed health officials to use non-erasable ink to identify home quarantine people infected with COVID-19 virus. Election Commission said in a statement that the Ministry of Health should standardize the mark and consider the placement of ink on the body. Election Commission also said that the Ministry of Health should consider a specific place of the human body where indelible ink stamp should be marked.

The Election Commission also said that the concerned authorities should be instructed not to use the non-erasable ink on the left-hand finger of a home quarantine person. The Election The Commission has said that the officers should also be instructed not to use the ink for any other purpose.

What is Indelible Ink?

Indelible Ink is applied to the voter's finger after voting to prevent fake voting. The ink was first made by the Maharaja Nalvadi Krishnaraj Wadiyar of Mysore in the Mysore Lack and Paints Limited Company established in 1937. But it was first used in the election process 56 years ago during the 1962 election.

Now this company is known as Mysore Paints and Varnish Limited. This Karnataka government company still makes ink for every election in the country and also exports it. The company was selected in 1962 to manufacture ink for elections. Thus, it was used for the first time in the third general elections of the country.

What is home quarantine?

Home quarantine means separating yourself from other people at home. If you suspect to be infected with the Coronavirus or have a cold, then isolate yourself in a room. This will not spread the virus to anyone in your family.

Quarantine is a word of Latin origin. Its original meaning is forty days. In fact, in the old times, ships, where a passenger was suspected of having a disease or germs spread in the cargo on the ship, would have to stay forty days away from the port. The system began in Great Britain as an attempt to stop the plague.