Electrical Vehicles Safety Norms: Govt prescribes stringent testing, checking rules for EV batteries from 1st October

EV Vehicles Safety Norms: Central Government has prescribed strict rules for testing and checkingElectrical Vehicles Batteries which will come into effect on 1st October 2022. The new rules for Electrical Vehicles Safety Norms and Battery have been developed following a series of battery-related fire incidents reported in Electrical Vehicles. As part of the new rules that have been put in place by the Road Transport Ministry, several key components of electric vehicles including Battery Cells, Battery Packs and The Battery Management System (BMS) will undergo stringent checks and norms.

The move comes in the wake of recommendations of an expert panel set up to probe such incidents involving electric 2-wheelers. — MORTHINDIA (@MORTHIndia) September 1, 2022

New Norms Recommended by Expert Panel

The safety norms prescribed for Electric Vehicles have been designed by an expert panel which was headed by Tata Narsingh Rao, Director, ARCI, Hyderabad. The committee was setup by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways following multiple incidents of EV batteries catching fire in two and four-wheelers. The expert committee has recommended additional safety requirements which will work in addition to the existing Battery Safety Standards which were already in force under the CMV Rules.

What do the new Rules Say?

The committee submitted its report on 29th August, new safety norms will applyto Category L Vehicles which have an electric powertrain as well as Category M and Category N categories of vehicles. Category L consists of vehicles with less than four wheels and is a quadricycle while Category M and N cover 4-wheeler vehicles used for ferrying passengers as well as goods.