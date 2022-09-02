Electrical Vehicles Safety Norms: Govt prescribes stringent testing, checking rules for EV batteries from 1st October
EV Vehicles Safety Norms: Central Government has prescribed strict rules for testing and checking Electrical Vehicles Batteries which will come into effect on 1st October 2022. The new rules for Electrical Vehicles Safety Norms and Battery have been developed following a series of battery-related fire incidents reported in Electrical Vehicles.
The move comes in the wake of recommendations of an expert panel set up to probe such incidents involving electric 2-wheelers.— MORTHINDIA (@MORTHIndia) September 1, 2022
New Norms Recommended by Expert Panel
The safety norms prescribed for Electric Vehicles have been designed by an expert panel which was headed by Tata Narsingh Rao, Director, ARCI, Hyderabad. The committee was setup by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways following multiple incidents of EV batteries catching fire in two and four-wheelers. The expert committee has recommended additional safety requirements which will work in addition to the existing Battery Safety Standards which were already in force under the CMV Rules.
What do the new Rules Say?
The committee submitted its report on 29th August, new safety norms will applyto Category L Vehicles which have an electric powertrain as well as Category M and Category N categories of vehicles. Category L consists of vehicles with less than four wheels and is a quadricycle while Category M and N cover 4-wheeler vehicles used for ferrying passengers as well as goods.
- New Safety Norms to cover Key Components: The new safety rules will cover key components of battery system including the battery cells, on-board charger, design of the battery pack, and thermal propagation which can lead to internal cell short circuit causing a fire in the vehicle.
- Safety Fuse: Another key safety measure that has been introduced by the government will cover the mandatory inclusion of a ‘Safety Fuse’ which will blow and immediately disconnect the battery from the powertrain in case of excessive heat generation or high current outflow.
- Four Additional Mandatory Sensors: Electrical Vehicles will also now include four additional sensors that will help in the quick detection of any problems in the battery system. The sensors will show an error on the console of the vehicle alerting the driver to take necessary corrective or remedial measures.
- Distance Between Battery Cells: The new norms also prescribe an increase in the spacing between two battery cells used in an Electric Vehicle Battery. This has been recommended by the panel to help in the effective dissipation of heat and isolate cells in case of thermal runaway in the Rechargeable Energy Storage System (RESS).
- Additional BMS Features: All two-wheelers equipped with an electric power train will need an advanced battery management system with features for over-voltage, over-charge, over-discharge, over-temperature, over-current and short circuit protection.
- Charger to have AutoCut-off feature: Electric Vehicle Chargers will be redesigned to include a charge voltage cut-off along with a time-based charge cut-off function. This will help in avoiding overcharging of REESS.
- Warning System for Drivers: EVs will also have to be equipped with audio-visual warning for early detection of thermal events or gases in case of thermal runaway of cells.
