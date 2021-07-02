Elon Musk’s network Starlink to deliver internet nearly worldwide within weeks

Elon Musk informed on June 29, 2021, that his satellite network Starlink is on track to beam the broadband internet everywhere in the world except the Polar regions by August 2021.

During a presentation at the Mobile World Congress Conference, Musk stated that Space Exploration Technologies Corp. has launched more than 1,500 satellites so far and Starlink operations in about a dozen countries.

He further added that it is costing a lot as the total investment of SpaceX in the network will be between $5 billion and $10 billion before the cash flow is positive.

Elon Musk mentioned that the network recently passed the strategically notable number of 69,420active users and is on its way to having a few hundred thousand users, possibly over 5,00,000 users within 12 months.

Starlink satellite network: Key details • Elon Musk’s SpaceX aims to offer broadband to as much as 5% of the world’s population where the conventional fibre and wireless networks can’t reach. • The firm has already signed two deals with major country telecom operators and is in discussion with more. Starlink will provide the so-called ‘data back haul’ spines for their networks. • Starlink Satellite Network currently moves about 30 terabits of data per second, and as per Musk he has been targeting a user latency-or the network response time- of less than 20 milliseconds.

New version of Starlink satellites:

Elon Musk also talked about several additional upgrades in the works during an update on the $75 billion SpaceX Business.

The company is all set to launch a new version of Starlink’s satellites in 2022 that will have inter-satellite laser links to help them cover the polar regions. Its engineers have been developing a new ground terminal to stem losses: the dishes that the customers have been currently installing on rooftops cost more than $1000 to make but only retail for half that.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX has also been planning an orbital flight for its giant Starship rocket in the next few months.

Satellite Network Starlink:

Starlink is a satellite internet constellation that is being constructed by SpaceX providing satellite internet access.

The constellation of satellites will consist of thousands of small satellites in low Earth orbit, which will communicate with the designated ground transceivers. The cost of the decade-long project in May 2018 was estimated to be at least US $10 billion.