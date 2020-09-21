Study at Home
Emmy Awards 2020: Full list of winners

Emmy winners 2020: This year’s Emmy Awards were hosted live by Jimmy Kimmel from an empty Los Angeles Staples Center, while the nominees tuned in from their homes. Get the full list of Emmy winners 2020 here. 

Sep 21, 2020 13:15 IST
Emmy winners 2020: Popular sitcom Schitt's Creek set a new record for most wins in a single season by a comedy series by taking home seven Primetime awards and nine Emmys in the comedy categories and family saga series Succession took home five awards, including best drama series at the 72nd Emmy Awards. 

Euphoria’s Zendaya made history by becoming the youngest winner for best lead actress in the drama series category. The actress is 24-years old. Catherine O’Hara also won her first acting Emmy for her role as Moira Rose on “Schitt’s Creek.”

This year’s Emmy Awards were hosted live by Jimmy Kimmel from an empty Los Angeles Staples Center on September 21, 2020, while the nominees tuned in from their homes. The Emmy winners collected their trophies from home this year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Emmys is the first big awards show to take place amid the pandemic. 

Despite the new format, the Emmy Awards 2020 had a bit of everything, comedy, drama and surprises. The host Jimmy Kimmel and several stars paid tribute to the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who passed away on September 18 after a long battle with cancer at age 87.

The Emmys also paid tributes to the stars that the industry lost in the past year in the Memoriam segment including Chadwick Boseman, Naya Rivera, Wilford Brimley, Brian Dennehy, Ian Holm, Honor Blackman, Max von Sydow, Kirk Douglas, Fred Willard, Jerry Stiller, James Lipton and Regis Philbin.

There was also a mini FRIENDS reunion with the show's three female leads - Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow -surprising Emmys host Jimmy Kimmel by dialing in from Aniston's "home”. 

Emmy Awards 2020: Full list of winners

Award Category

Winner

Outstanding Drama Series

 

Succession

Outstanding Comedy Series

Schitt's Creek

Outstanding Limited Series

Watchmen

Best Actor - Drama

Jeremy Strong, (Succession)

Best Actress - Drama

Zendaya, (Euphoria)

Best Actor - Comedy

Eugene Levy (Schitt's Creek)

Best Actress - Comedy

Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek)

Best Actor - Limited Series or Movie

 Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True)

Best Actress - Limited Series or Movie

Regina King (Watchmen)

Best Supporting Actor, Drama

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Best Supporting Actress, Drama

Julia Garner (Ozark)

Best Supporting Actor, Comedy

Daniel Levy (Schitt’s Creek)

Best Supporting Actress, Comedy

Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek)

Best Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen)

Best Supporting Actress, Limited Series or a Movie

Uzo Aduba (Mrs. America)

Outstanding Television Movie

Bad Education

Outstanding Variety Talk Show

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Outstanding Director - Drama

Andrij Parekh, (Succession)

Outstanding Director - Comedy

Daniel Levy, (Schitt's Creek)

Outstanding Director - Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special

Maria Schrader (Unorthodox)

Oustanding Directing for a Variety Series

Don Roy King (Saturday Night Live)

Outstanding Writing - Drama

Jesse Armstrong, (Succession)

Outstanding Writing - Comedy

Daniel Levy, (Schitt's Creek)

Outstanding Writing - Limited Series, Movie Or Dramatic Special

Damon Lindelof, Cord Jefferson (Watchmen)

Outstanding Competition Program

RuPaul's Drag Race

Outstanding Reality Host

RuPaul (Drag Race)

Governors Award

Tyler Perry and The Perry Foundation

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Queer Eye (Netflix)

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Cheer (Netflix)

Oustanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series

The Last Dance

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special

The Apollo

