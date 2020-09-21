Emmy Awards 2020: Full list of winners
Emmy winners 2020: This year’s Emmy Awards were hosted live by Jimmy Kimmel from an empty Los Angeles Staples Center, while the nominees tuned in from their homes. Get the full list of Emmy winners 2020 here.
Emmy winners 2020: Popular sitcom Schitt's Creek set a new record for most wins in a single season by a comedy series by taking home seven Primetime awards and nine Emmys in the comedy categories and family saga series Succession took home five awards, including best drama series at the 72nd Emmy Awards.
Euphoria’s Zendaya made history by becoming the youngest winner for best lead actress in the drama series category. The actress is 24-years old. Catherine O’Hara also won her first acting Emmy for her role as Moira Rose on “Schitt’s Creek.”
This year’s Emmy Awards were hosted live by Jimmy Kimmel from an empty Los Angeles Staples Center on September 21, 2020, while the nominees tuned in from their homes. The Emmy winners collected their trophies from home this year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Emmys is the first big awards show to take place amid the pandemic.
Simply the best! @SchittsCreek wins the #Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series! #Emmys pic.twitter.com/wGcpRHXxJ5— Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 21, 2020
Despite the new format, the Emmy Awards 2020 had a bit of everything, comedy, drama and surprises. The host Jimmy Kimmel and several stars paid tribute to the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who passed away on September 18 after a long battle with cancer at age 87.
The Emmys also paid tributes to the stars that the industry lost in the past year in the Memoriam segment including Chadwick Boseman, Naya Rivera, Wilford Brimley, Brian Dennehy, Ian Holm, Honor Blackman, Max von Sydow, Kirk Douglas, Fred Willard, Jerry Stiller, James Lipton and Regis Philbin.
There was also a mini FRIENDS reunion with the show's three female leads - Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow -surprising Emmys host Jimmy Kimmel by dialing in from Aniston's "home”.
They really LIVE together! @CourteneyCox @LisaKudrow #JenniferAniston @BatemanJason #Friends #Emmys pic.twitter.com/EeRqhCuiVG— Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) September 21, 2020
|
Award Category
|
Winner
|
Outstanding Drama Series
|
Succession
|
Outstanding Comedy Series
|
Schitt's Creek
|
Outstanding Limited Series
|
Watchmen
|
Best Actor - Drama
|
Jeremy Strong, (Succession)
|
Best Actress - Drama
|
Zendaya, (Euphoria)
|
Best Actor - Comedy
|
Eugene Levy (Schitt's Creek)
|
Best Actress - Comedy
|
Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek)
|
Best Actor - Limited Series or Movie
|
Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True)
|
Best Actress - Limited Series or Movie
|
Regina King (Watchmen)
|
Best Supporting Actor, Drama
|
Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
|
Best Supporting Actress, Drama
|
Julia Garner (Ozark)
|
Best Supporting Actor, Comedy
|
Daniel Levy (Schitt’s Creek)
|
Best Supporting Actress, Comedy
|
Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek)
|
Best Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie
|
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen)
|
Best Supporting Actress, Limited Series or a Movie
|
Uzo Aduba (Mrs. America)
|
Outstanding Television Movie
|
Bad Education
|
Outstanding Variety Talk Show
|
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
|
Outstanding Director - Drama
|
Andrij Parekh, (Succession)
|
Outstanding Director - Comedy
|
Daniel Levy, (Schitt's Creek)
|
Outstanding Director - Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special
|
Maria Schrader (Unorthodox)
|
Oustanding Directing for a Variety Series
|
Don Roy King (Saturday Night Live)
|
Outstanding Writing - Drama
|
Jesse Armstrong, (Succession)
|
Outstanding Writing - Comedy
|
Daniel Levy, (Schitt's Creek)
|
Outstanding Writing - Limited Series, Movie Or Dramatic Special
|
Damon Lindelof, Cord Jefferson (Watchmen)
|
Outstanding Competition Program
|
RuPaul's Drag Race
|
Outstanding Reality Host
|
RuPaul (Drag Race)
|
Governors Award
|
Tyler Perry and The Perry Foundation
|
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
|
Saturday Night Live
|
Outstanding Structured Reality Program
|
Queer Eye (Netflix)
|
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
|
Cheer (Netflix)
|
Oustanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series
|
The Last Dance
|
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special
|
The Apollo