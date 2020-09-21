Emmy winners 2020: Popular sitcom Schitt's Creek set a new record for most wins in a single season by a comedy series by taking home seven Primetime awards and nine Emmys in the comedy categories and family saga series Succession took home five awards, including best drama series at the 72nd Emmy Awards.

Euphoria’s Zendaya made history by becoming the youngest winner for best lead actress in the drama series category. The actress is 24-years old. Catherine O’Hara also won her first acting Emmy for her role as Moira Rose on “Schitt’s Creek.”

This year’s Emmy Awards were hosted live by Jimmy Kimmel from an empty Los Angeles Staples Center on September 21, 2020, while the nominees tuned in from their homes. The Emmy winners collected their trophies from home this year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Emmys is the first big awards show to take place amid the pandemic.

Despite the new format, the Emmy Awards 2020 had a bit of everything, comedy, drama and surprises. The host Jimmy Kimmel and several stars paid tribute to the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who passed away on September 18 after a long battle with cancer at age 87.

The Emmys also paid tributes to the stars that the industry lost in the past year in the Memoriam segment including Chadwick Boseman, Naya Rivera, Wilford Brimley, Brian Dennehy, Ian Holm, Honor Blackman, Max von Sydow, Kirk Douglas, Fred Willard, Jerry Stiller, James Lipton and Regis Philbin.

There was also a mini FRIENDS reunion with the show's three female leads - Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow -surprising Emmys host Jimmy Kimmel by dialing in from Aniston's "home”.

Emmy Awards 2020: Full list of winners