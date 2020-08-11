EU announces €1.65 million humanitarian aid to support flood victims in India, Nepal and Bangladesh

The European Union has announced €1.65 million humanitarian aid to support those affected by severe flooding in South Asia, most notably India, Bangladesh and Nepal.

The support is in addition to the €1.8 million aid announced earlier this year by the EU to support families affected by a series of disasters, including Cyclone Amphan that had ravaged both India and Bangladesh.

Hence, this current aid brings the total EU support to victims of disasters in the South Asia region to €3.45 million. This was informed by EU''s European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO) through a statement.

Key Highlights

• Out of the total €1.65 million, €500,000 will be used in India to provide food and livelihood assistance and emergency relief supplies and water and sanitation services.

• Roughly €1 million will be spent on Bangladesh to address its urgent humanitarian needs. Bangladesh has been ravaged by floods with over two million people requiring food, water, hygiene, sanitation and emergency shelter. Over 850,000 people have been displaced in Bangladesh due to severe flood situation.

• Further, €150,000 will be used in Nepal to address the urgent requirement of food, water, sanitation, shelter and essential household items for the thousands, who have been displaced due to floods and landslides.

Background

This year's monsoon rains have had devastating impacts on South Asia, especially India, Bangladesh and Nepal with thousands of people losing their homes, belongings and sources of livelihood. The situation is even more complicated this time, as people's vulnerabilities have been amplified as they struggle to battle against COVID-19 pandemic at the same time.

Taheeni Thammannagoda, who oversees EU humanitarian programs in Asia and the Pacific, said that they are focussing on the worst affected countries and providing the means for people to survive through this difficult time so that they can get back on their feet as soon as possible.

The funding is a part of the European Union's Acute Large Emergency Response Tool (ALERT).