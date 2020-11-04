External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar attends India-GCC Dialogue, urges Gulf countries for return of Indians to resume work

The External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar on November 3, 2020, took part in the virtual India-GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) Dialogue and urged the members of GCC to ease the return of Indian workers and professionals to the Gulf countries through sustainable travel bubble arrangements so that they can resume their work.

As per the official statement, during the annual political dialogue, the Union Minister also thanked the GCC countries for taking care of the large Indian diaspora in the Gulf countries during the COVID-19 pandemic. The External Affairs Minister highlighted that a large number of Indian workers and professionals are ready to resume work and are eager to return to Gulf countries.

Just concluded the India-GCC Dialogue. Thank MOS Dr. @AnwarGargash of UAE, FM Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani of Bahrain, @GCC Secretary General Dr. Nayef Falah Mubarak Al-Hajraf and senior representatives of Kuwait, Saudi Arabia & Qatar for a productive meeting. pic.twitter.com/PGO845y9PV — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) November 3, 2020

India-GCC Dialogue: Highlights

• EAM S Jaishankar during the political dialogue informed GCC leaders about India’s progress in vaccine development. He also apprised them about the development and manufacturing of diagnostic and other COVID-19 related equipment.

• Both sides also reaffirmed that they will continue to work together to tackle the Coronavirus situation.

• The leaders during the dialogue also undertook a detailed review of India-GCC ties and appreciated the upward trajectory in the ties that have been witnessed in the last few years.

• Views on the regional and international issues of mutual concern were also exchanged between the leaders.

• There was also an agreement that the India-GCC partnership in economic, political, and other domains will be further strengthened.

Discussed COVID19 recovery and agreed to work towards to trade & travel normalcy. The movement of Indian healthcare professionals to GCC was deeply appreciated. Urged GCC countries to facilitate return of Indian workers & professionals. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) November 3, 2020

GCC welcomes India’s inclusion in UNSC:

As per the statement by MEA, GCC welcomed India’s inclusion in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) as a non-permanent member from January 2021.

Both India and GCC also affirmed their commitment to the reform of multilateral institutions in order to reflect the realities of the 21st century. They also agreed to work together to address contemporary challenges such as sustainable development, COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, and terrorism.

About Gulf Cooperation Council:

It is a regional intergovernmental economic and political union that consists of all the Arab states of the Persian Gulf. The countries that are part of GCC are- Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, except Iraq.

Earlier in 2011, a proposal for transforming GCC into a Gulf Union with tighter political, economic, and military coordination was also advanced by Saudi Arabia.

There have also been discussions regarding the future membership of Morocco, Jordon, and Yemen. For reducing the future dependence on oil, GCC states have also been pursuing unprecedented economic structural reform.