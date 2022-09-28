Fifa launches special series with Indian skipper Sunil Chhetri

Sunil Chhetri and his career have earned special recognition in the form of a series “Captain Fantastic”. Fifa had announced to release of a series based on the player’s life in a span of three episodes.

Fifa made the announcement on September 27, 2022. The series about the life and career of Sunil Chhetri is available on FIFA+, its streaming platform. The series covers various unseen and unheard phases of a player’s life. His early teenage, his debut at the age of 20, his struggling days, and reaching heights as a football player.

You know all about Ronaldo and Messi, now get the definitive story of the third highest scoring active men's international.



Sunil Chhetri | Captain Fantastic is available on FIFA+ now 🇮🇳 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) September 27, 2022

Sunil Chhetri: Awards and Honours

Sunil Chhetri began his career in 2002. The player helped India win 2007, 2009, and 2012 Nehru Cup. Chhetri also helped team India to win the 2011, 2015, and 2021 SAFF Championship. In 2008, team India won AFC Challange Cup which enabled them to qualify for their first AFC Asian Cup. Sunil Chhetri has also been named AIFF Player of the Year, seven times in 2007, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2018-19, and 2021-22. Chhetri was awarded Arjuna Award in 2011 for his outstanding sporting achievement. The player also received India’s fourth highest civilian award, the Padma Shri award in 2019. Sunil Chhetri became the first footballer to be honoured with the Khel Ratna Award, India’s highest sporting honour.

Sunil Chhetri: All you need to know

Sunil Chhetri was born on August 3, 1984. He is an Indian footballer who plays as a forward and captain for the Indian national team. Chhetri is the third-highest international goalscorer with 84 goals, behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. He is India’s most-capped player and also the country’s leading goal-scorer. Sunil was a part of the Delhi team in the 59th edition of the Santosh trophy. The tournament was held in Delhi and Chhetri scored 6 goals including a hat-trick against Gujurat. He also signed for Major League Soccer side the Kansas City Wizards in 2010 and became the third player to go abroad from the subcontinent of note.

DRDO performs successful tests of Very Short Range Air Defence System Missiles