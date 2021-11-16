Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

First Audit Diwas: PM Modi unveils Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue, says CAG is a heritage and it should be cherished

On the First Audit Diwas, Prime Minister Modi unveiled the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the office of Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) in New Delhi.

Created On: Nov 16, 2021 12:05 ISTModified On: Nov 16, 2021 13:11 IST
First Audit Diwas: Prime Minister Modi on November 16, 2021, unveiled the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the office of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) to mark the First Audit Diwas. PM Modi addressed the event and highlighted that CAG is a key part of the country’s development. He also noted that the institution played a significant role in productivity and efficiency.

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India Girish Murmu, while addressing the First Audit Diwas, said that 16 November has been chosen as the ‘First Audit Diwas’ as on this day in 1860, the first Auditor-General took charge and from now on Audit Diwas will be celebrated on November 16 every year.

Audit Diwas: What is the significance?

Audit Diwas in India is celebrated on November 16 to mark the historic origins of the institution of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India. Audit Diwas also highlights the contribution that it has made towards transparency, governance, and accountability over the past several years. 

Audit Diwas aims to highlight the rich contributions of the CAG to boost transparency and good governance.

Prime Minister Modi unveils Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Statue at CAG Office

While referring to CAG and the institution’s significance, PM Modi noted that there are very institutions that have become stronger, more mature, and relevant with the passage of time, and CAG is one of them.

CAG is a heritage and every generation should cherish it: PM Modi

Prime Minister in his address at the  First Audit Diwas said that there are very few institutions that have become stronger and more mature and more relevant with the passage of time. Most institutions lose relevance after some decades. But CAG is a heritage and every generation should cherish it. It's a huge responsibility.

Prime Minister Modi noted that there was a time when the audit was seen with suspicion and fear and CAG vs Govt had become a common mindset of our system. Sometimes officials used to think that CAG sees fault in everything. But today mindset has changed and audit is considered an important part of value addition.

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) was established under Article 148 of the Indian Constitution. CAG is constitutionally empowered to audit all the receipts and expenditures of the Indian Government and the State Governments. It also includes those of the autonomous bodies and the corporations that are substantially financed by the Government of India. 

 

