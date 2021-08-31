Fit India Mobile App: Sports Minister Anurag Thakur launches India’s most comprehensive fitness app

The Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur on August 29, 2021, launched Fit India Mobile Application at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in Delhi. The app was launched to celebrate the second anniversary of the Fit India Movement and as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The Minister of State, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports Nisith Pramanik, Secretary, Sports Ravi Mittal, and Secretary, Youth Affairs, Usha Sharma was also present at the launch of Fit India Mobile App.

Before the launch event, the Union Sports Minister also paid floral tributes to the ‘magician of hockey’, Major Dhyan Chand. The Ministers also interacted with the wrestler Sangram Singh, Indian Hockey Team Captain Manpreet Singh.

FIT INDIA 🇮🇳 MOBILE APP



India’s most comprehensive Fitness App launched on #NationalSportsDay !



On Your Marks,

Fitness Test,

Go !



“FITNESS KI DOSE, AADHA GHANTA ROZ!”



Google Play Store:https://t.co/blpuV0yeGR



Apple Store:https://t.co/zytUEN6RCl#FitIndiaApp pic.twitter.com/k5hUWFVUyO — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 29, 2021

Significance:

The Fit India Mobile App will bring ease of checking one's fitness level right into the palm of every Indian. It is India’s most comprehensive fitness app which has been launched for 135 crore Indians.

The Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said that it is extremely essential to ensure the fitness of India’s youth if we want them to contribute meaningfully to nation-building. The minister urged everyone to popularize the app through social media.

Fit India Mobile App: Key details

• The Fit India Mobile App will be free and will be available in Hindi and English on both the Android and iOS platforms. The app has been developed keeping in mind that it works even on basic smartphones.

• The app also has some unique features such as animated videos, fitness core, activity trackers, and my plans catering to the individual specific needs.

• The Fit India Mobile app will be free of cost and will prove to be extremely beneficial for everyone’s fitness.

Fit India Movement:

Fit India Movement was launched by Prime Minister Modi on August 29, 2019, on the occasion of National Sports Day. The movement aimed at making fitness an integral part of the life of every citizen.

Anurag Thakur, while addressing the event, appealed to the Indian citizens to make Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav a success with public participation in the Fit India Movement.