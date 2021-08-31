Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Fit India Mobile App: Sports Minister Anurag Thakur launches India’s most comprehensive fitness app

The Fit India Mobile App will be free and will also have some unique features such as animated videos, fitness core, activity trackers, and my plans catering to the individual specific needs.

Created On: Aug 31, 2021 15:59 ISTModified On: Aug 31, 2021 15:59 IST
Fit India Mobile App launch

The Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur on August 29, 2021, launched Fit India Mobile Application at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in Delhi. The app was launched to celebrate the second anniversary of the Fit India Movement and as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The Minister of State, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports Nisith Pramanik, Secretary, Sports Ravi Mittal, and Secretary, Youth Affairs, Usha Sharma was also present at the launch of Fit India Mobile App.

Before the launch event, the Union Sports Minister also paid floral tributes to the ‘magician of hockey’, Major Dhyan Chand. The Ministers also interacted with the wrestler Sangram Singh, Indian Hockey Team Captain Manpreet Singh.

Significance:

The Fit India Mobile App will bring ease of checking one's fitness level right into the palm of every Indian. It is India’s most comprehensive fitness app which has been launched for 135 crore Indians.

The Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said that it is extremely essential to ensure the fitness of India’s youth if we want them to contribute meaningfully to nation-building. The minister urged everyone to popularize the app through social media.

Fit India Mobile App: Key details

The Fit India Mobile App will be free and will be available in Hindi and English on both the Android and iOS platforms. The app has been developed keeping in mind that it works even on basic smartphones.

The app also has some unique features such as animated videos, fitness core, activity trackers, and my plans catering to the individual specific needs.

The Fit India Mobile app will be free of cost and will prove to be extremely beneficial for everyone’s fitness.

Fit India Movement:

Fit India Movement was launched by Prime Minister Modi on August 29, 2019, on the occasion of National Sports Day. The movement aimed at making fitness an integral part of the life of every citizen.

Anurag Thakur, while addressing the event, appealed to the Indian citizens to make Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav a success with public participation in the Fit India Movement.

