For first time, Russia test-fires Zircon hypersonic missile from nuclear submarine

The Russian Defense Ministry on October 4, 2021, announced that Russia successfully test-launched a Tsirkon (Zircon) hypersonic cruise missile from the Severodvinsk nuclear submarine for the first time in the Barents Sea which successfully hit its chosen target. This test launch of Zircon marked its first launch from a submarine. As per media reports, the Zircon missile was test-fired from a navy frigate in July 2021. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has lauded the weapon as part of a new generation of arms systems.

Russia test-fires Zircon hypersonic missile from nuclear submarine for first time

It was the first time that Russia test-fired a Zircon hypersonic missile from a nuclear submarine. Russian President Vladimir Putin highlighted that the Zircon missile is aimed at elevating the military capability of Russia. The Zircon missile is capable of flying 9 times the speed of sound and hit targets successfully upto a range of 1,000 kms (620 miles).

The Zircon hypersonic missile is one of the several missiles being developed in Russia that will arm up Russian submarines, frigates, and cruisers. As per media reports, the test launches of the Zircon missile are expected to be completed by end of 2021 for its deployment in the Russian Navy by the year 2022.

Russia test-fired Zircon Missile from navy frigate in July 2021

In July 2021, the Russian Military had successfully test-launched a Zircon missile from the Admiral Groshkov frigate in the White Sea. The missile was reported to fly at a speed 7 times the speed of sound and successfully hit the target of more than 350 kms on the coast of the Barents Sea. Responding to Zircon’s test launch in July 2021, NATO in a statement said that, “Russia’s new hypersonic missiles are highly destabilizing and pose significant risks to security and stability across the Euro-Atlantic region.”

Modernization of Russian armed forces

Media reports also state that Russia is modernizing its armed forces. It has made significant progress in the field of laser systems and hypersonic technology. Russia has deployed intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs), nuclear-powered ballistic missile-carrying submarines (SSBNs), road-mobile Yars, hypersonic missiles. Reports also that Russia is updating Tu-160 and Tu-95MS.

The modernization of the Russian armed forces is replacing a lot of old weapon systems that the Russian forces would have retired if they had the resources to do so. The Russian Defense industry had collapsed in the 1990s with the downfall of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR).