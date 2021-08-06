Forbes Real-time Billionaires list: Bernard Arnault becomes world’s richest, surpasses Jeff Bezos again

Bernard Arnault, French Tycoon, the Chairman and the CEO of the French Luxury Conglomerate LVHM Moet Hennessy- Louis Vuitton, has become the richest man in the world after Amazon's founder Jeff Bezos net worth fell $13.9 billion in a day.

As per the Forbes Real-time Billionaires list, Bernard Arnault, whose subsidiaries consist of high-end fashion companies such as Sephora, Louis Vuitton, Tiffany & Co, and Moet & Chandon, held a net worth of $199.1 billion on August 5, 2021.

Meanwhile, Amazon's founder real-time net worth stood at $193.8 billion, while that of Elon Musk, who is also a cryptocurrency enthusiast, was $184.7 billion. From India, Mukesh Ambani acquired 12th position on the Forbes list with a net worth of $79.7 billion.

Not the first time: This is not the first time that French Tycoon, Bernard Arnault has led the list of the world’s wealthiest people. In December 2019, January 2020, May 2021, and July 2021, Arnault was number one. He spent $538 million buying shares of the largest luxury goods company in the world in recent months.

Jeff Bezos second on Forbes list:

Jeff Bezos’ net worth was tanked by $590 million. Amazon stock cratered 7.6% on August 6 after the company reported the second-quarter earnings. After Bernard Arnault got more than $100 billion richer during the first year of the COVID pandemic, LVMH’s rally has plateaued most of the summer.

Top 10 on Forbes Real-time Billionaires list: