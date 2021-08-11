Former New Zealand all-rounder Chris Cairns in ICU

Former New Zealand all-rounder Chris Cairns is on life support in an intensive care unit at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Sydney after he suffered an aortic dissection in the heart last week.

As per media reports, 51-year-old Cairns suffered an aortic dissection, wherein a tear occurs in the inner layer of the body’s main artery (aorta), in Canberra last week.

He was transferred to St. Vincent’s Hospital on August 10, 2021. He has been reportedly undergone several operations but has not responded to treatment as doctors had hoped.

Who is Chris Cairns?

•Chris Cairns is a former New Zealand cricketer and former ODI captain. He has been the all-rounder of the New Zealand cricket team.

•Cairns has played 215 ODIs, 62 Test matches, and two T20Is for New Zealand between 1989 and 2006.

•In Test matches, he has knocked out 218 wickets at an average of over 29 and accumulated 3,320 Test runs at an average of over 33. In ODIs, he knocked out 201 wickets at 32.80 and accumulated 4,950 runs at 29.46.

•In 2000, Cairns was named as one of five Wisden Cricketers of the Year.

•In 2004, Cairns took retirement from the New Zealand Test team.

•In 2005, Cairns was made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for his services as to the sport of Cricket.

•In 2006, Cairns retired from the ODIs.

•Cairns last played a Twenty20 match against the West Indies in 2006.

•Cairns is the son of former New Zealand cricketer Lance Cairns.

Allegations of match-fixing

•Cairns has also been subject to match-fixing allegations in India when he was captain of the Chandigarh Lions during the Indian Cricket League in 2008. He later won the libel case against former IPL chairman Lalit Modi in 2012.

•In 2015, Cairns also cleared his name in a libel case filed against him by Britain’s Crown Prosecution Service.