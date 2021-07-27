Former President APJ Abdul Kalam Death anniversary: Facts you need to know about Missile Man!

APJ Abdul Kalam Death anniversary: The sixth death anniversary of former President APJ Abdul Kalam was observed on July 27, 2021.

Former President Abdul Kalaam collapsed and passed away due to a cardiac arrest while delivering a lecture at the Indian Institute of Management Shillong on July 27, 2015. He was 83 years old then.

APJ Abdul Kalam had served as the 11th President of India from July 25, 2002 till July 25, 2007. He was appointed with the support of ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and opposition Indian National Congress and was widely referred as 'People's President'.

APJ Abdul Kalam: Important Facts You Need To Know!

•Abdul Kalam served as the 11th President of India, succeeding K. R. Narayanan. He was an Indian aerospace scientist.

•He was the only President of India who lived a simple bachelor life. He, in fact returned to his civilian life of education, writing and public service after serving as a single term in office.

•He was born on October 15, 1931 to a Tamil Muslim family in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu.

•He graduated in physics from the Madras University in 1954 and then studied aerospace engineering in Madras Institute of Technology in 1955.

•He narrowly missed making his dream of becoming a fighter pilot come true. He was placed ninth in qualifiers and only eight positions were available in the Indian Air Force.

•He joined the Aeronautical Development Establishment of DRDO in 1960 as a scientist and began his career by designing a small hovercraft.

•He was also a part of a committee that was working under renowned space scientist Vikram Sarabhai. He was later transferred to the Indian Space Research Organisation where he was made the project director of India's first Satellite Launch Vehicle (SLV-III), which successfully deployed Rohini satellite in near-earth orbit in July 1980.

•He spent four decades as a scientist and science administrator at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

•He was closely involved in India's civilian space programme and military missile development efforts and came to be known as the Missile Man of India for his work on the development of ballistic missiles and launch vehicle technology.

•Dr Kalam served as Chief Scientific Adviser to the Prime Minister and Secretary of the Defence Research and Development Organisation from July 1992 to December 1999.

•He had played a pivotal role in India's Pokhran-II nuclear tests in 1998, the first since the original nuclear test by India in 1974.

•He also made an effort to develop the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) and SLV-III projects between 1970s and 1990s, both of which proved to be successful.