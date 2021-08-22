Former UP CM Kalyan Singh passes away at 89; All you need to know about his political journey

Former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Kalyan Singh passed away on August 22, 2021 after a prolonged illness. He was 89.

The senior BJP leader was admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow on July 4, 2021 following a deterioration in his health condition.

The hospital released a statement that read, "Former Chief Minister of UP and Ex-Governor of Rajasthan Kalyan Singh Ji breathed his last today. He was admitted on July 4 in the Intensive Care Unit in critical condition. He died due to sepsis and multi-organ failure."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who had met Kalyan Singh earlier in the day, said that Singh's last rites will be performed on the bank of Ganga in Narora on the evening of August 23. He had been on the ventilator and was undergoing dialysis.

PM Narendra Modi expressed his grief through a tweet that read, "I am saddened beyond words. Kalyan Singh Ji…statesman, veteran administrator, grassroots level leader and great human. He leaves behind an indelible contribution towards the development of Uttar Pradesh. Spoke to his son Shri Rajveer Singh and expressed condolences. Om Shanti."

भारत की सांस्कृतिक विरासत को समृद्ध करने में कल्याण सिंह जी ने अहम भूमिका निभाई। देश की हर पीढ़ी इसके लिए उनकी आभारी रहेगी। भारतीय मूल्यों में वे रचे-बसे थे और अपनी सदियों पुरानी परंपरा को लेकर उन्हें गर्व था। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 21, 2021

The Prime Minister further tweeted, "Kalyan Singh Ji gave voice to crores of people belonging to the marginalised sections of society. He made numerous efforts towards the empowerment of farmers, youngsters and women. Generations to come will remain forever grateful to Kalyan Singh Ji for his contributions towards India’s cultural regeneration. He was firmly rooted in Indian values and took pride in our centuries-old traditions."

Kalyan Singh Ji…a leader who always worked for Jan Kalyan and will always be admired across India. pic.twitter.com/nqVIwilT7r — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 22, 2021

Face of Ram Temple movement The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh was closely associated with the Ram Temple movement. He was one of the most prominent BJP leaders who helped shape rise of the movement in the most populous state of the country. Union Home Minister Amit Shah while expressing condolences on the demise of the late leader said that he was the hero of Ram Janmabhoomi Andolan. Shah said, "I received the news of the demise of Kalyan Singh ji. Crores of people across the country including me are in pain due to his demise. Kalyan Singh ji had been a senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party. He was the hero of Ram Janmabhoomi Andolan. He fought for the rights of people of the backward class. He always spoke for the underprivileged in Uttar Pradesh Assembly as well as in the Parliament." कल्याण सिंह जी के निधन से देश ने आज एक सच्चे राष्ट्रभक्त, ईमानदार व धर्मनिष्ठ राजनेता को खो दिया। बाबूजी एक ऐसे विराट वटवृक्ष थे, जिनकी छाया में भाजपा का संगठन पनपा व उसका विस्तार हुआ। सांस्कृतिक राष्ट्रवाद के एक सच्चे उपासक के रूप में उन्होंने जीवनभर देश व जनता की सेवा की। pic.twitter.com/ZvL3gAj7Yl — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 21, 2021 Top BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid their last respects to the former CM at his residence in Lucknow.

Kalyan Singh's Political Journey

•Kalyan Singh was a senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

•He had served as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh twice from June 1991 – December 1992 and then from September 1997 – November 1999.

•He had also served as the Member of Parliament for Lok Sabha from 2009 to 2014 from Etah constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

•He then served as the Governor of Himachal Pradesh from January 2015 till August 2015.

•He was later appointed as the 21st Governor of Rajasthan from September 2014 till September 2019.

•He was serving as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh when the Babri Masjid was demolished in December 1992. He had resigned from the post after the demolition.

•He had served the second term as Chief Minister in 1997 but was removed in 1999.

•He was considered as an icon of Hindu nationalism and a prominent face to the movement to build a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

•He had been a member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh while he was still in school.

•He entered the Uttar Pradesh legislature as a Legislative Assembly Member from Atrauli in 1967.

•He won nine more elections from the constituency as a representative of Bharatiya Jana Sangh, BJP, Janata Party and the Rashtriya Kranti Party.