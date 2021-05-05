Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

G7 Foreign Ministers Meeting: EAM Jaishankar discusses COVAX vaccine distribution scheme

EAM Jaishankar attended the meeting through a video conference and deliberated on increasing support for the global vaccine distribution scheme COVAX.

Created On: May 5, 2021 20:38 ISTModified On: May 5, 2021 20:38 IST
G7 Foreign Ministers Meeting, Source: Twitter/EAM Jaishankar

India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday, May 05, 2021, attended the G7 Foreign Ministers Meeting in London virtually as a careful measure after he was informed of possible exposure to COVID-19.

G7 Foreign Ministers Meeting: Key Highlights

EAM Jaishankar attended the G7 meeting through a video conference and deliberated on increasing support for the global vaccine distribution scheme COVAX and ensure fair access to vaccine stocks, along with girls’ education, arbitrary detention, and media freedom on the agenda.

The minister took it to Twitter to share glimpses of the cyber participation at the G7 Foreign Minister’s Meeting.

The G7 Foreign Ministers Meeting was scheduled to be an in-person affair, however, earlier in the day, Jaishankar was informed of possible exposure to COVID-19 infection when two members of the Indian delegation tested positive. “As a measure of abundant caution & also out of consideration for others, I decided to conduct my engagements in the virtual mode. That will be the case with G7 Meeting today as well,” he tweeted.

India, along with Australia, South Africa, South Korea, and the chair and secretary of ASEAN, was invited to the G7 talks as a guest country.

Global Dialogue Series: Key highlights  

Earlier in the day, India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also addressed a Global Dialogue Series where he said, “Our healthcare system stands exposed.”

He spoke about the current medical oxygen crisis and shared that the second wave of COVID-19 has led to a shortage of medical oxygen for which the businesses have been asked to change their production practices to free up industrial oxygen and convert it into medical oxygen.

He highlighted that the IAF is picking up empty tanks, flying them back so that we save on driving time. “We are running trains to carry reserves of oxygen to population centres. We have been trying to purchase tankers from abroad. That is what my Missions are doing, they are looking for cryogenic tanks, generators, concentrators, he mentioned.

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS
Comment ()

Related Categories

RRB NTPC Exam 2020 : Check Application status here from 21st to 30th Sep, 2020. Also, get complete details.
Trending Now

General Knowledge

Gk 2020: Notes, Topics, Facts

Current Affairs

Latest Current Affairs for Banking, SSC, UPSC etc.

Sarkari Naukri

Govt. Jobs for Clerk, Asst Managers, Engineers, Banking.

IAS Preparation

IAS / Civil Services (PCS): FREE study material

Post Comment

4 + 7 =
Post

Comments