G7 Foreign Ministers Meeting: EAM Jaishankar discusses COVAX vaccine distribution scheme

India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday, May 05, 2021, attended the G7 Foreign Ministers Meeting in London virtually as a careful measure after he was informed of possible exposure to COVID-19.

G7 Foreign Ministers Meeting: Key Highlights

EAM Jaishankar attended the G7 meeting through a video conference and deliberated on increasing support for the global vaccine distribution scheme COVAX and ensure fair access to vaccine stocks, along with girls’ education, arbitrary detention, and media freedom on the agenda.

The minister took it to Twitter to share glimpses of the cyber participation at the G7 Foreign Minister’s Meeting.

A cyber participation at the G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.

So far, yet so near. pic.twitter.com/kjxqi5mwNx — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 5, 2021

Useful virtual meeting with FM @MarcGarneau of Canada on G7 sidelines. Discussed our respective Covid challenges. Talked about various aspects of our bilateral relationship. Also exchanged views on Myanmar. pic.twitter.com/LNLdy86H8J — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 5, 2021

The G7 Foreign Ministers Meeting was scheduled to be an in-person affair, however, earlier in the day, Jaishankar was informed of possible exposure to COVID-19 infection when two members of the Indian delegation tested positive. “As a measure of abundant caution & also out of consideration for others, I decided to conduct my engagements in the virtual mode. That will be the case with G7 Meeting today as well,” he tweeted.

Was made aware yesterday evening of exposure to possible Covid positive cases. As a measure of abundant caution and also out of consideration for others, I decided to conduct my engagements in the virtual mode. That will be the case with the G7 Meeting today as well. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 5, 2021

India, along with Australia, South Africa, South Korea, and the chair and secretary of ASEAN, was invited to the G7 talks as a guest country.

Global Dialogue Series: Key highlights

Earlier in the day, India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also addressed a Global Dialogue Series where he said, “Our healthcare system stands exposed.”

Our healthcare system stands exposed, very clear that over 75 yrs we've underinvested in health. Maybe there were reasons, it's very easy to say you should've put in more money. Now that I'm in govt I can tell you it's not as easy as it sounds: EAM at Global Dialogue Series pic.twitter.com/VntWooFXlV — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2021

He spoke about the current medical oxygen crisis and shared that the second wave of COVID-19 has led to a shortage of medical oxygen for which the businesses have been asked to change their production practices to free up industrial oxygen and convert it into medical oxygen.

We're running trains so that oxygen comes to population centres as production centres are very distant. We have been trying to purchase tankers from abroad. That is what my Missions are doing, they are looking for cryogenic tanks, for generators, concentrators: EAM Jaishankar — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2021

He highlighted that the IAF is picking up empty tanks, flying them back so that we save on driving time. “We are running trains to carry reserves of oxygen to population centres. We have been trying to purchase tankers from abroad. That is what my Missions are doing, they are looking for cryogenic tanks, generators, concentrators, he mentioned.