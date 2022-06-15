Gandhi-King Scholarly Exchange Initiative: US to bring together 20 emerging civic leaders from India and US

Gandhi-King Scholarly Exchange Initiative UPSC: The United States Department of State on June 14, 2022, launched Gandhi-King Scholarly Exchange Initiative. The two great luminaries Mahatma Gandhi and Dr Martin Luther King Jr. were known as the patrons of civil rights and social justice. Gandhi-King Scholarly Exchange Initiative announced by the Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs aims at bringing together 20 emerging young civic leaders from India and the United States. As per the US State Department, the exchange was championed by the late honorable John Lewis.

The Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs announced the launch of Gandhi-King Scholarly Exchange Initiative: US Department of State — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2022

Gandhi-King Scholarly Exchange Initiative: Significance

Gandhi-King Scholarly Exchange Initiative will advance civil rights, social justice and inclusion on the local, national and international levels by exploring the histories and legacies of Mahatma Gandhi and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Gandhi-King Scholarly Exchange Initiative was championed by the late John Lewis.

Gandhi-King Scholarly Exchange Initiative: Key Details

1. Gandhi-King Scholarly Exchange Initiative will open on June 15, 2022, with a one-week virtual program and orientation followed by a two-week academic residency hosted at Alabama A&M University, a Historically Black College and University (HBCU) and the University of Alabama.

2. Under Gandhi-King Scholarly Exchange Initiative, in addition to the classroom learning and discussion, participants will visit civil rights sites in Montgomery, Selma, and Birmingham, Alabama; Memphis, Tennessee; and Atlanta, Georgia.

What will happen under Gandhi-King Scholarly Exchange Initiative?

The Indian and US participants in January 2023 will reconvene in India to visit the important sites, organization, and communities that build upon their academic curriculum, which is centered around the academic themes of peace, nonviolence, and conflict resolution and build their leadership capacities.