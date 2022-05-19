Global Accessibility Meaning: Global Accessibility Awareness Day is observed every year on the third Thursday of May to get people to think, talk and learn about digital accessibility and inclusion and more than one billion people with disability/impairments. The Global Accessibility Awareness Day 2022 provides an opportunity to facilitate the conversation on web accessibility for those with different disabilities.

Global Accessibility Awareness Day 2022 is also significant in the current global scenario where the COVID pandemic has hampered physical and digital accessibility. To celebrate Accessibility and Awareness Day, the steps can be taken to make the internet more accessible for people with disability. Conversations in the digital sphere will make the Global Accessibility Awareness Day 2022 more significant.

On Global Accessibility Awareness Day 2022, learn more about the day and what it means by Digital Accessibility.

Global Accessibility Awareness Day 2022

Global Accessibility Awareness Day was first observed in 2015 because of the publication of a blog post which was written by web developer Joe Devon who talked about how accessibility was low on the list of important things while creating a website. Since then, the Global Accessibility Awareness Day has become significant to make the internet accessible for everyone.

Global Accessibility Awareness Day 2022: What is the meaning of Digital Accessibility?

The Global Accessibility Awareness Day 2022 highlights the fact that every user deserves a first-rate digital experience on the web. Someone with a disability must be able to experience the web-based content, services, and other digital products with the same successful outcome as those without disabilities.

The commitment and awareness to include every single person to access the digital services is the goal of the Global Accessibility Awareness Day 2022. The day sheds a light on the need of digital access and the inclusion of people with disability.

How you can observe Global Accessibility Awareness Day 2022?

1. To learn more about the day, there are plenty of events in both physical and virtual modes which are organized by the people on Global Accessibility Awareness Day.

2. To make yourself aware more, there is plenty of information available online on how to make a website or a digital space more accessible for the people with disability.

3. You can read about the challenges that people with disability face in the digital space and how it keeps them at bay to gather a vast amount of information available.

4. If you are working in a digital sphere, make sure to talk about the subject or at least have the conversation going on the issue.

5. If you are a developer or designer, take the time to use a screen-reader and make sure to create something that can be used by disabled users.