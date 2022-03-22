Goa CM 2022: CM-designate Pramod Sawant to take oath as Goa CM on March 28, PM Modi likely to attend

Goa CM 2022 oath ceremony: Goa CM-designate Pramod Sawant will take oath as the Chief Minister of Goa for the second consecutive term on March 28, 2022. Prime Minister Modi is also likely to attend the Goa CM Oath ceremony. Reportedly, Sawant stated that he has invited the Prime Minister, National President of Bharatiya Janata Party JP Nadda, and the Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his swearing-in ceremony.

Goa CM-designate Pramod Sawant along with the BJP leaders met the Governor of Goa Sreedharan Pillai on March 21, 2022, and stake a claim to form the government in the state. In Goa Assembly Polls 2022, Bharatiya Janata Party had emerged as the single-largest party in the state.

Goa CM-designate Pramod Sawant to take oath on March 28. PM Modi is also likely to attend the oath ceremony: Sources



Pramod Sawant to serve as Goa CM for second term

Pramod Sawant, 48, was elected as the legislature party leader on March 21, 2022, in the presence of BJP’s central observer Narendra Singh Tomar and the Party’s poll in-charge for Goa Devendra Fadnavis in Panaji.

Narendra Singh Tomar later informed that Vishwajit Rane later proposed the name of Pramod Sawant as the legislature party leader and everyone unanimously elected him as the leader. Pramod Sawant will serve as the Chief Minister of Goa for the second consecutive term.

BJP forms Government in Goa for third time

This will be Bharatiya Janata Party’s third consecutive term in Goa. BJP had earlier won the elections in 2012 under the leadership of Manohar Parrikar. In November 2014, he resigned as Goa CM after PM Modi appointed him as the Defence Minister of India. Laxmikant Parsekar had succeeded him.

In 2017 polls when Goa Legislative Assembly was delivered with a fractured mandate, Bharatiya Janata Party managed to form an alliance government despite emerging as the second-largest party.

Manohar Parrikar was sent back to lead the Government in the state, however, when he passed away in 2019, Pramod Sawant was handpicked by BJP to take leadership charge in Goa.

Goa Assembly Elections 2022 Results

BJP emerged as the single largest party in Goa Assembly elections results 2022 which were announced on March 10. The party won 20 seats just one seat less than the halfway mark in the 40-member state assembly.

The Party fell one seat short of the majority figure, however, got the support of two Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and the three Independent Legislators.