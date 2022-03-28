Goa CM Oath ceremony 2022: Pramod Sawant takes oath as Chief Minister of Goa for second time

Goa CM Oath: Pramod Sawant was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Goa on March 28, 2022, for a second time in the presence of Prime Minister Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh as well as other dignitaries. Pramod Sawant, a three-time MLA, led Bharatiya Janata Party to win 20 seats in the recently concluded 40-member Goa Assembly Elections.

Goa CM Oath ceremony 2022 was held at Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee Stadium at 11 am. More than 10,000 people are expected to attend the Goa CM Oath ceremony and it will also be broadcasted across the coastal state through the various news channels.

Pramod Sawant takes oath as Goa Chief Minister for the 2nd consecutive term pic.twitter.com/eaQVS46583 — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2022

PM Narendra Modi attends the oath-taking ceremony of CM-designate Pramod Sawant, at Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium in Goa. pic.twitter.com/4SoEwPPj5e

— ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2022

Goa CM Oath ceremony 2022: When will the swearing-in ceremony take place?

Pramod Sawant will take an oath as the Chief Minister of Goa on March 28, 2022, at 11 AM.

Goa CM Oath 2022: Who will attend the Goa CM Oath ceremony?

As Pramod Sawant will take an oath as the Chief Minister of Goa for the second time, the swearing-in ceremony is expected to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh along with other top leaders of BJP.

Goa CM Oath ceremony 2022: Goa Cabinet Ministers

The top leaders of BJP have so far been silent on the number of the other cabinet ministers who will be sworn in on March 28, 2022. Pramod Sawant while commenting on Goa Cabinet Ministers said, “You will come to know about it tomorrow. Right now, I don’t know how many ministers would be sworn-in.”

Besides Goa Chief Minister, The Goa Cabinet can have 11 ministers. This will also be the second time that the Chief Minister of Goa will be sworn-in outside the Raj Bhavan premises.

Manohar Parrikar, in 2012, had taken oath as the Chief Minister of Goa at Campal Ground in Goa Capital Panaji after BJP had emerged as the single largest party in the House.

Pramod Sawant to take an oath as Goa CM for second time

Pramod Sawant is an MLA from Sankhalim in North Goa who was elected as the Speaker of Legislative Assembly when BJP formed its government in Goa under the leadership of Manohar Parrikar in 2017.

Sawant was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Goa for the first time in 2019 after the demise of Manohar Parrikar.

BJP makes comeback in Goa Assembly Elections 2022

Bharatiya Janata Party, in the recently concluded Goa Assembly elections 2022, won 20 seats, one short of the majority in the 40-member House. The two legislators of Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and three Independent MLAs extended support to the BJP to form government in the coastal state.