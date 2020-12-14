Government releases guidelines for Corona vaccination drive

The Centre for the COVID-19 inoculation drive has released guidelines for the Coronavirus vaccination drive. As per the guidelines issued to states, the COVID-Vaccine Intelligence Network (Co-WIN) system, which is a digitized platform-will be used for tracking the enlisted beneficiaries for the anti-Corona vaccines and vaccination on a real-time basis.

The Central government has stated that the country stands on the cusp of Coronavirus vaccine administration even as there are certain challenges that need to be countered well in time. Under phase one of the vaccination, the government has planned to vaccinate nearly 30 crore of the country's population.

Corona Vaccination drive: Key points

• The vaccination team responsible for the Corona vaccine will consist of five members.

• Each session must be planned for 100 beneficiaries per day. In case the session site has sufficient space available for an observation room and waiting room with an arrangement for crowd management, in this case, one more vaccinator can be added for creating a session for 200 beneficiaries.

• The latest electoral poll for the legislative assembly and Lok Sabha elections will be used for identifying the population aged 50 years or more.

• For self-registration on the Co-WIN website, 12 photo-identity documents, including drivers license, Aadhar card, Voter ID, pension, and passport document will be required.

Guidelines released by centre for vaccination drive:

• 100-200 people will be vaccinated in each session per day. Also, only one beneficiary will be allowed for the vaccination at a time.

• After the vaccination, they must be monitored for 30 minutes for any adverse event.

• Only pre-registered beneficiaries will be vaccinated at the vaccination site in accordance with the prioritization. There will be no provision for on-spot registration.

• The states have been asked by the central government, as far as possible, to allocate the vaccine for the virus from one manufacturer in a district. It will help avoiding the mixing of different vaccines in the field.

• As per the vaccine operational guidelines, all the measures and steps must be taken to avoid the exposing of vaccine carriers, ice packs, or vaccine vials to direct sunlight.

• Diluents and vaccines must be kept inside the vaccine carrier with a closed lid until the beneficiary comes to the centre for the vaccination.

• There may not be the date of expiry and vaccine vial monitors on the label of the vaccine but this should not discourage vaccinators from using them.

• At the end of the session, the vaccine carrier with all the unopened vaccine vials and ice packs must be sent back to the distributing cold chain point.

Who will be the priority for the vaccination?

• The vaccine will be offered first to the frontline workers, healthcare workers, and persons who are above 50 years of age.

• They will be followed by people who are younger than 50 years of age and have associated comorbidities.

• Finally, the remaining population of the country based on vaccine availability and disease epidemiology.

• The priority group of above 50 years of age might be subdivided into those who are above 60 years and those who are between 50-60 years.

What will be the challenges once the vaccine rollout?

• Challenge to ensure that over 1.3 billion people of the country receive timely and factual information and updates on the vaccine rollout progress and its benefits.

• Public queries and anxiety regarding the government’s decision of prioritizing vaccine administration.

• Apprehension about the vaccines that have been introduced after a short trial might raise safety concerns.

• Misconception about vaccine efficacy, fear of adverse events, negative narrative, and rumours in media and social media.

• Laxity that has been observed in public adherence towards Corona appropriate behaviour.

What are the directions to states regarding the challenges?

The central government has asked the state governments for implementing an integrated social mobilization strategy and 360-degree comprehensive advocacy communication for addressing the challenges that will surround the vaccine benefits and rollout progress.