Government simplifies MSME registration process: Know which documents are required for registration now?

The central government has simplified the registration process for the Micro, Medium and Small Enterprises (MSME). Now only PAN Card and Aadhaar will be required for the registration of MSMEs, announced by the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Minister Nitin Gadkari.

The MSME Minister shared the information while addressing a webinar on June 15, 2021. The Minister stated that there is a need to impart training to small units in the fields of entrepreneurship and other related aspects.

He further assured the full support of the centre to the MSME industry and expressed hope that banks and Non-Banking Financial Companies would also come forward to provide support to the small businesses and help them sustain and expand their growth.

After getting registered, the MSME units will get priority and finance from the government.

Significance The MSME Minister noted that MSMEs contribute significantly in the economic and social development of the country by fostering entrepreneurship and generating huge employment opportunities. He further stated that the vision of MSME aims towards building a supporting ecosystem for this sector to enhance their contribution towards a five trillion dollar economy.

How to register MSME online?

1. Go to official MSME registration website-udyogaadhar.co.in.

2. Fill the MSME registration form with all required details and submit it. Only Aadhaar and Pan card is required for registration now.

3. You will receive a registration number.

4. Next, you have to pay the registration fee online.

5. Following the payment of the fee, the authority will register the business as MSME within 1-2 days.

6. After successful registration of the business, you will receive an MSME registration certificate through email at your registered email address.

Background

The central government had announced a special incentive package of 20 lakh crore rupees under Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan to boost the economic activities of MSMEs.