Government to establish 1,000 Khelo India Centers across the country

The Central Government informed on August 2, 2021, that the Youth Affairs and Sports Ministry has decided to set up 1,000 Khelo India Centers in India. Out of them, 360 centres have already been notified.

The Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports, Anurag Thakur in a written reply to Rajya Sabha, said that the athletes are being selected under the Khelo India Scheme and will be assisted with the annual financial assistance of Rs. 6.28 lakh per annum.

He further informed that 236 sports academies are also being accredited across India under the ‘Support to National, Regional, State Sports Academies’.

Khelo India Scheme: Key details

• Under Khelo India Scheme’s ‘Talent and Development’ Vertical, athletes will be identified and selected under the scheme.

• The selected athletes will be provided with the annual financial assistance of Rs. 6.28 lakh per athlete per annum.

• It will include Rs. 1.20 lakh per year as pocket allowance of the athlete and Rs. 5.08 lakh for other facilities such as sports science support, coaching, equipment, diet, insurance charges, consumables.

• Talent identification will be carried out in 20 sports disciplines in the age group of 8 to 14 years.

Schemes and plans to promote sports in the country:

The Youth Affairs and Sports Ministry has formulated various schemes and plans to promote sports in the country including in tribal, rural, and backward areas.

• Khelo India Scheme

• Assistance to National Sports Federations

• Special Awards to winners in International Sports Events and their coaches

• National Sports Awards

• Pension to meritorious sportspersons

• Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay National Sports Welfare Fund

• National Sports Development Fund

• Running Sports Training Centers through SAA (Sports Authority of India)

Significance:

The Union Minister informed that the majority of the sportspersons benefitting from these schemes belong to the rural, tribal, and backward areas.

He also mentioned that women athletes are particularly facilitated with regular training on a residential and non-residential basis as per the approved norms of the scheme.