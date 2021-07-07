Govt forms new 'Ministry of Cooperation' – All You Need to Know

The Union Government on July 6, 2021, created a new Ministry of Cooperation with an aim to implement the vision of ‘Sahkar se Samriddhi’ or prosperity through cooperation. The new ministry comes in amid a massive cabinet reshuffle exercise scheduled to happen on July 7, 2021.

The name of the minister in charge of the new ministry will be announced on July 7, 2021.

Union Home Ministry Amit Shah expressed that the new Ministry would bring prosperity to the rural and agricultural sectors. He further said the new Ministry will help the cooperative sector soar to new heights.

A separate ‘Ministry of Co-operation’ has been created by PM Narendra Modi-led Central Government for realizing the vision of ‘Sahkar se Samriddhi’. This ministry will provide separate administrative, legal & policy framework for strengthening cooperative movement in the country. pic.twitter.com/SfeS6eACCa — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2021

मोदी सरकार ने #SahkarSeSamriddhi के सपने को साकार करने हेतु एक अलग सहकारिता मंत्रालय बनाने का निर्णय लिया है। इस अभूतपूर्व निर्णय पर पीएम @narendramodi जी का हृदय से आभार व्यक्त करता हूँ।



मोदी जी के इस दूरदर्शी निर्णय से कृषि व ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में समृद्धि का एक नया सवेरा आएगा। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 6, 2021

Ministry of Cooperation: Key points

•The new Ministry of Cooperation is the government’s move to strengthen cooperative movement in the country. The Ministry will help manifest the vision of ‘Sahkar se Samriddhi’ or prosperity through cooperation.

•With the new Ministry, the Central Government shows its deep commitment to community-based developmental partnership. As per the government, a cooperative-based economic development model is crucial to India’s growth where each member is working with a sense of responsibility.

•The new Ministry also fulfills the commitment announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting Budget 2021-22 on February 1, 2021, where she spoke about the government’s commitment towards the development of multi-state cooperatives and proposed to set up a separate administrative structure for cooperatives.

What will new Ministry of Cooperation offer?

•The new Ministry will offer a separate administrative, policy, and legal framework to strengthen the cooperative movement in the country.

•The Ministry will aid in streamlining all processes for ‘Ease of doing business’ for cooperatives and boost the development of Multi-State Cooperatives (MSCS).