Govt to deposit Rs. 1000 in Women PMJDY accounts

The Finance Ministry on April 9 announced the deposit of Rs. 500 in each Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) account held by women. The said amount has been deposited for April 2020.

The ministry also confirmed that Rs. 1000 more will be deposited in the account over the next two months (May and June) in equal installments.

State Bank of India (SBI) that holds the highest number of PMJDY accounts, urge the beneficiaries to not believe in the rumors that the money, if not withdrawn, will be taken away by the government.

The Department of Financial Services informed about the deposited amount in an official tweet. It also mentioned that the amount can be withdrawn at any time by the customers.

Key Highlights:

• Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced this plan as a part of the relief package of Rs. 1.70-lakh crore, which was announced last month.

• Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) has a total of 38.08 crore accounts under it, out of which 20.60 crore accounts are held by women.

• On April 1, the deposits in PMJDY accounts were over 1.19 lakh crore.

• SBI assured that the funds will not be blocked or returned to the government and can be withdrawn anytime by the customers.

• DFS, in the Finance Ministry, has told the beneficiaries that the amount can be withdrawn from ATM or banks or customer service points.

About Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY)

PMJDY is a financial inclusion programme of the Indian Government. Open to the citizens (minor with an age of more than 10 years to open an account with a guardian to manage it), the programme aims to make financial services easy and affordable.

The campaign was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 28, 2014. He announced this scheme in his first Independence Day Speech on August 15, 2014.