Grammy 2020 winners: Billie Eilish’s Bad Guy wins Record of the Year, Igor wins best rap album

Grammy 2020: The 62nd annual Grammy Awards were presented at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on January 26, 2020. Billie Eilish won maximum awards along with her brother Finneas including best song and record of the year for ‘Bad Guy’.

Eilish became the first artist to win Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist in the same year after Christopher Cross in 1981. The American rock band Cage the Elephant won the Best Rock Album award for their album ‘Social Cues’ and Tyler, the Creator won the Grammy for Best rap album for ‘Igor’.

The Grammy 2020 awards were marked by tributes to former NBA star Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash earlier in the day. Gianna, the 13-year-old daughter of Kobe Bryant also died in the crash along with seven others. Kobe Bryant had played for Los Angeles Lakers for over 20 years and Staples Center was the team's home venue.

While the host of the awards Alicia Keys sang "It's So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday" along with Boyz II Men, several other artists including Lil Nas X, Lizzo and DJ Khaled incorporates tributes to the late basketball legend in their performances.

Grammy 2020 winners: Full List

Record of the Year

Ariana Grande- 7 Rings

H.E.R.- Hard Place

Bon Iver- Hey, Ma

Billie Eilish -Bad Guy (Winner)

Khalid- Talk

Lizzo- Truth Hurts

Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus- Old Town Road

Post Malone & Swae Lee- Sunflower

Song of the Year

H.E.R.- Hard Place

Taylor Swift- Lover

Lizzo- Truth Hurts

Lady Gaga- Always Remember Us This Way

Billie Eilish – Bad Guy (Winner)

Lana Del Rey- Norman F***ing Rockwell

Lewis Capaldi- Someone You Loved

Tanya Tucker- Bring My Flowers Now

Album of the Year

Lana Del Rey – Norman F***ing Rockwell!

Bon Iver – I, I

Billie Eilish: When we all fall Asleep.. where do we go?(Winner)

Lil Nas X – 7

Lizzo – Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)

Vampire Weekend – Father of The Bride

Ariana Grande – Thank U, Next

H.E.R. – I Used To Know Her

Best new artist

Black Pumas

Lil Nas X

Billie Eilish – (Winner)

Rosalía

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Tank And The Bangas

Yola

Best rap album

Meek Mill – Championships

Dreamville – Revenge Of The Dreamers III

Tyler, The Creator – Igor (Winner)

YBN Cordae – The Lost Boy

21 Savage – I Am > I Was

Best rock album

Bring Me The Horizon – Amo

Cage the Elephant – Social Cues (Winner)

The Cranberries – In the End

Rival Sons – Feral Roots

I Prevail – Trauma

Best rap performance

J. Cole – Middle Child

DaBaby – Suge

Dreamville featuring J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG & Young Nudy – Down Bad

Nipsey Hussle featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy – Racks In The Middle (Winner)

Offset featuring Cardi B – Clout

Best rap song

Nipsey Hussle featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy – Racks in the middle

21 Savage featuring J. Cole – A Lot (Winner)

Rick Ross featuring Drake – Gold Roses

YBN Cordae featuring Chance the Rapper – Bad Idea

DaBaby – Suge

Best rock performance

Karen O & Danger Mouse – Woman

Rival Sons – Too Bad

Bones UK – Pretty Waste

Gary Clark Jr – This Land (Winner)

Brittany Howard – History Repeats

Best rock song

Tool – Fear Inoculum

The 1975 – Give Yourself A Try

Gary Clark Jr – This Land (Winner)

Vampire Weekend – Harmony Hall

Brittany Howard – History Repeats

Best comedy album

Jim Gaffigan – Quality Time

Dave Chappelle – Sticks & Stones (Winner)

Ellen DeGeneres – Relatable

Aziz Ansari – Right Now

Trevor Noah – Son of Patricia

Pop solo performance of the year

Beyoncé – Spirit

Billie Eilish – Bad Guy

Lizzo – Truth Hurts (Winner)

Ariana Grande – 7 Rings

Taylor Swift – You Need to Calm Down

Best pop duo/group performance

Ariana Grande & Social House – Boyfriend

Jonas Brothers – Sucker

Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus – Old Town Road (Winner)

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello – Señorita

Post Malone & Swae Lee – Sunflower

Best country duo or group performance

Brooks & Dunn with Luke Combs – Brand New Man

Dan + Shay – Speechless (Winner)

Brothers Osborne – I Don’t Remember Me (Before You)

Little Big Town – The Daughters

Maren Morris ft. Brandi Carlile – Common

Best metal performance

Killswitch Engage – Unleashed

The Great Octopus – Candlemass featuring Tony Iommi – Astorolus

Death Angel – Astorolus

Tool – 7empest (Winner)

I Prevail – Bow Down

Best alternative music album

Big Thief – U.F.O.F.

James Blake – Assume Form

Vampire Weekend – Father of the Bride ( Winner)

Bon Iver – I,I

Thom Yorke – Anima

Best R&B performance

Daniel Caesar & Brandy – Love Again

H.E.R. featuring Bryson Tiller – Could’ve Been

Anderson .Paak featuring André 3000 – Come Home (Winner)

Lizzo featuring Gucci Mane – Exactly How I Feel

Lucky Daye – Roll Some Mo

Best traditional R&B album

BJ The Chicago Kid – Time Today

India.Arie – Steady Love

Lizzo – Jerome – Winner

Lucky Daye – Real Games

PJ Morton x Jazmine Sullivan – Built for Love

Best R&B album

BJ The Chicago Kid – 1123

Lucky Daye – Painted

Anderson.Paak – Ventura (Winner)

Ella Mai – Ella Mai

PJ Morton – Paul

Best country solo performance

Tyler Childers – All Your’n

Ashley McBryde – Girl Goin’ Nowhere

Willie Nelson – Ride Me Back Home (Winner)

Tanya Tucker – Bring My Flowers Now

Blake Shelton – God’s Country

Best country song

Ashley McBryde: Girl Goin’ Nowhere

Tanya Tucker: Bring My Flowers Now (Winner)

Eric Church: Some of It

Miranda Lambert: It all comes out in the wash

Dan + Shay: Speechless

Best country album

Eric Church – Desperate Man

Tanya Tucker – While I’m Livin’ (Winner)

Pistol Annies – Interstate Gospel

Thomas Rhett – Center Point Road

Reba McEntire – Stronger Than The Truth

Best compilation soundtrack for visual media

The Lion King: The Songs — Various Artists

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born (Winner)

Taron Egerton – Rocketman

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse – Various Artists

Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — Various Artists

Best tropical Latin album

Luis Enrique + C4 Trio – Tiempo Al Tiempo

Marc Anthony – Opus (Joint Winner)

Aymée Nuviola – A Journey through Cuban Music (Joint Winner)

Vicente García – Candela

Juan Luis Guerra 4.40 – Literal

Producer of the year, non-classical

Jack Antonoff

Finneas (Winner)

Dan Auerbach

John Hill