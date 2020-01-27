Grammy 2020 winners: Billie Eilish’s Bad Guy wins Record of the Year, Igor wins best rap album
Grammy 2020: The American rock band Cage the Elephant won the Best Rock Album award for their album ‘Social Cues’ and Tyler, the Creator won the Grammy for Best rap album for ‘Igor’.
Grammy 2020: The 62nd annual Grammy Awards were presented at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on January 26, 2020. Billie Eilish won maximum awards along with her brother Finneas including best song and record of the year for ‘Bad Guy’.
Eilish became the first artist to win Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist in the same year after Christopher Cross in 1981. The American rock band Cage the Elephant won the Best Rock Album award for their album ‘Social Cues’ and Tyler, the Creator won the Grammy for Best rap album for ‘Igor’.
The Grammy 2020 awards were marked by tributes to former NBA star Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash earlier in the day. Gianna, the 13-year-old daughter of Kobe Bryant also died in the crash along with seven others. Kobe Bryant had played for Los Angeles Lakers for over 20 years and Staples Center was the team's home venue.
While the host of the awards Alicia Keys sang "It's So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday" along with Boyz II Men, several other artists including Lil Nas X, Lizzo and DJ Khaled incorporates tributes to the late basketball legend in their performances.
Grammy 2020 winners: Full List
Record of the Year
Ariana Grande- 7 Rings
H.E.R.- Hard Place
Bon Iver- Hey, Ma
Billie Eilish -Bad Guy (Winner)
Khalid- Talk
Lizzo- Truth Hurts
Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus- Old Town Road
Post Malone & Swae Lee- Sunflower
Song of the Year
H.E.R.- Hard Place
Taylor Swift- Lover
Lizzo- Truth Hurts
Lady Gaga- Always Remember Us This Way
Billie Eilish – Bad Guy (Winner)
Lana Del Rey- Norman F***ing Rockwell
Lewis Capaldi- Someone You Loved
Tanya Tucker- Bring My Flowers Now
Album of the Year
Lana Del Rey – Norman F***ing Rockwell!
Bon Iver – I, I
Billie Eilish: When we all fall Asleep.. where do we go?(Winner)
Lil Nas X – 7
Lizzo – Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)
Vampire Weekend – Father of The Bride
Ariana Grande – Thank U, Next
H.E.R. – I Used To Know Her
Best new artist
Black Pumas
Lil Nas X
Billie Eilish – (Winner)
Rosalía
Lizzo
Maggie Rogers
Tank And The Bangas
Yola
Best rap album
Meek Mill – Championships
Dreamville – Revenge Of The Dreamers III
Tyler, The Creator – Igor (Winner)
YBN Cordae – The Lost Boy
21 Savage – I Am > I Was
Best rock album
Bring Me The Horizon – Amo
Cage the Elephant – Social Cues (Winner)
The Cranberries – In the End
Rival Sons – Feral Roots
I Prevail – Trauma
Best rap performance
J. Cole – Middle Child
DaBaby – Suge
Dreamville featuring J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG & Young Nudy – Down Bad
Nipsey Hussle featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy – Racks In The Middle (Winner)
Offset featuring Cardi B – Clout
Best rap song
Nipsey Hussle featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy – Racks in the middle
21 Savage featuring J. Cole – A Lot (Winner)
Rick Ross featuring Drake – Gold Roses
YBN Cordae featuring Chance the Rapper – Bad Idea
DaBaby – Suge
Best rock performance
Karen O & Danger Mouse – Woman
Rival Sons – Too Bad
Bones UK – Pretty Waste
Gary Clark Jr – This Land (Winner)
Brittany Howard – History Repeats
Best rock song
Tool – Fear Inoculum
The 1975 – Give Yourself A Try
Gary Clark Jr – This Land (Winner)
Vampire Weekend – Harmony Hall
Brittany Howard – History Repeats
Best comedy album
Jim Gaffigan – Quality Time
Dave Chappelle – Sticks & Stones (Winner)
Ellen DeGeneres – Relatable
Aziz Ansari – Right Now
Trevor Noah – Son of Patricia
Pop solo performance of the year
Beyoncé – Spirit
Billie Eilish – Bad Guy
Lizzo – Truth Hurts (Winner)
Ariana Grande – 7 Rings
Taylor Swift – You Need to Calm Down
Best pop duo/group performance
Ariana Grande & Social House – Boyfriend
Jonas Brothers – Sucker
Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus – Old Town Road (Winner)
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello – Señorita
Post Malone & Swae Lee – Sunflower
Best country duo or group performance
Brooks & Dunn with Luke Combs – Brand New Man
Dan + Shay – Speechless (Winner)
Brothers Osborne – I Don’t Remember Me (Before You)
Little Big Town – The Daughters
Maren Morris ft. Brandi Carlile – Common
Best metal performance
Killswitch Engage – Unleashed
The Great Octopus – Candlemass featuring Tony Iommi – Astorolus
Death Angel – Astorolus
Tool – 7empest (Winner)
I Prevail – Bow Down
Best alternative music album
Big Thief – U.F.O.F.
James Blake – Assume Form
Vampire Weekend – Father of the Bride ( Winner)
Bon Iver – I,I
Thom Yorke – Anima
Best R&B performance
Daniel Caesar & Brandy – Love Again
H.E.R. featuring Bryson Tiller – Could’ve Been
Anderson .Paak featuring André 3000 – Come Home (Winner)
Lizzo featuring Gucci Mane – Exactly How I Feel
Lucky Daye – Roll Some Mo
Best traditional R&B album
BJ The Chicago Kid – Time Today
India.Arie – Steady Love
Lizzo – Jerome – Winner
Lucky Daye – Real Games
PJ Morton x Jazmine Sullivan – Built for Love
Best R&B album
BJ The Chicago Kid – 1123
Lucky Daye – Painted
Anderson.Paak – Ventura (Winner)
Ella Mai – Ella Mai
PJ Morton – Paul
Best country solo performance
Tyler Childers – All Your’n
Ashley McBryde – Girl Goin’ Nowhere
Willie Nelson – Ride Me Back Home (Winner)
Tanya Tucker – Bring My Flowers Now
Blake Shelton – God’s Country
Best country song
Ashley McBryde: Girl Goin’ Nowhere
Tanya Tucker: Bring My Flowers Now (Winner)
Eric Church: Some of It
Miranda Lambert: It all comes out in the wash
Dan + Shay: Speechless
Best country album
Eric Church – Desperate Man
Tanya Tucker – While I’m Livin’ (Winner)
Pistol Annies – Interstate Gospel
Thomas Rhett – Center Point Road
Reba McEntire – Stronger Than The Truth
Best compilation soundtrack for visual media
The Lion King: The Songs — Various Artists
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born (Winner)
Taron Egerton – Rocketman
Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse – Various Artists
Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — Various Artists
Best tropical Latin album
Luis Enrique + C4 Trio – Tiempo Al Tiempo
Marc Anthony – Opus (Joint Winner)
Aymée Nuviola – A Journey through Cuban Music (Joint Winner)
Vicente García – Candela
Juan Luis Guerra 4.40 – Literal
Producer of the year, non-classical
Jack Antonoff
Finneas (Winner)
Dan Auerbach
John Hill