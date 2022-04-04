Grammys 2022 Winners List: Silk Sonic, Jon Batiste, Joni Mitchell, Olvia Rodrigo, Doja Cat, Foo Fighters among key winners
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared in a taped video at the Grammy Awards in Las Vegas to make a plea for support for his war-torn country. In his speech, Zelensky talked of "Silence Of Ruined Cities."
Grammys 2022 Winners List: Bruno Mars led Silk Sonic won two big awards at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards including Record of the Year and Song of the Year for Leave The Door Open. It also won Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song. Jon Batiste won Grammy 2022 Award for Best Album of the Year for 'We Are'.
Jon Batiste also won Grammys 2022 Award for Best Music Video, Best American Roots Performance and Best American Roots Song and 78-year-old Joni Mitchell won a Grammy for Best Historical Album, tenth in her career. Indian-American singer Falguni Shah won the Best Children's Music Album Grammy for 'A Colourful World'.
Jon Batiste celebrates after winning Album of the Year for "We Are" at the #GrammyAwards pic.twitter.com/qNpAn8eQo5— AFP News Agency (@AFP) April 4, 2022
Olivia Rodrigo won Grammys 2022 Award for Best New Artist and Best Pop Vocal Album for 'Sour', St. Vincent won the Best Alternative Music award for "Daddy's Home". Questlove's documentary "Summer of Soul" won the award for Best Music Film.
#BREAKING Olivia Rodrigo wins #GrammyAwards for Best New Artist pic.twitter.com/TRBI5w2J4L— AFP News Agency (@AFP) April 4, 2022
BTS, the sensational South Korean boy band dominated the Grammys 2022 stage with their performance of 'Butter'. They were nominated for the song in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category but lost to Doja Cat feat SZA's 'Kiss Me More'. This was the second consecutive time that the ever popular band failed to win a Grammy award.
US singer-songwriter John Legend (R) and Ukrainian singer Mika Newton performed onstage during the Grammy Awards 2022.
US singer-songwriter John Legend (R) and Ukrainian singer Mika Newton perform onstage during the #GrammyAwards pic.twitter.com/CIf38P7opC— AFP News Agency (@AFP) April 4, 2022
Grammys 2022 Complete List of Winners
Record of the Year: Leave The Door Open, Silk Sonic
Album of the Year: We Are, Jon Batiste
Song of the Year: Leave The Door Open, Silk Sonic
Best New Artist: Olivia Rodrigo
Best Music Video: Freedom, Jon Batiste
Best Music Film: Summer of Soul
Bruno Mars (L), Dernst Emile II (C), rapper Anderson Paak (R) accept the award for Song Of The Year for “Leave the Door Open” #GrammyAwards pic.twitter.com/9weetbhYoV— AFP News Agency (@AFP) April 4, 2022
Pop
Best Pop Solo Performance: Olivia Rodrigo - Drivers License
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: Kiss Me More, Doja Cat featuring SZA
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: Love for Sale, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
Best Pop Vocal Album: Sour by Olivia Rodrigo
Rock
Best Rock Performance:Making a Fire, Foo Fighters
Best Metal Performance:The Alien, Dream Theater
Best Rock Song:Waiting on a War, Foo Fighters
Best Rock Album: Medicine at Midnight, Foo Fighters
Alternative
Best Alternative Music Album: Daddy's Home, St. Vincent
R&B
Best R&B Song:Leave the Door Open, Silk Sonic
Best R&B Performance:Leave the Door Open by Silk Sonic, Pick Up Your Feelings by Jazmine Sullivan
Best R&B Album: Heaux Tales, Jazmine Sullivan
Best Traditional R&B Performance: Fight for You, H.E.R.
Best Progressive R&B Album: Table for Two, Lucky Daye
Rap
Best Rap Song: Jail, Dwayne Abernathy, Jr., Shawn Carter, Raul Cubina, Michael Dean, Charles M. Njapa, Sean Solymar, Kanye West & Mark Williams, songwriters (Kanye West Featuring Jay-Z)
Best Rap Performance: Family Ties, Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar
Best Melodic Rap Performance: Hurricane, Kanye West featuring the Weeknd and Lil Baby
Best Rap Album: Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler, the Creator
Jazz
Best Improvised Jazz Solo: Humpty Dumpty (Set 2), Chick Corea
Best Jazz Vocal Album: Songwrights Apothecary Lab, Esperanza Spalding
Best Jazz Instrumental Album: Skyline by Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette and Gonzalo Rubalcaba
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album: For Jimmy, Wes and Oliver by Christian McBride Big Band
Best Latin Jazz Album: Mirror Mirror by Eliane Elias with Chick Corea and Chucho Valdes
Dance/ Electronic Music
Best Dance/Electronic Recording: Alive by Rufus Du Sol
Best Dance/Electronic Album: Subconsciously, Black Coffee
Contemporary Music
Best Contemporary instrumental Album: Tree Falls, Taylor Eigsti
Country
Best Country Solo Performance: You Should Probably Leave by Chris Stapleton
Best Country Duo/Group Performance: Younger Me by Brothers Osborne
Best Country Song:Cold by Chris Stapleton
Best Country Album:Starting Over by Chris Stapleton
New Age
Best New Age Album: Divine Tides by Stewart Copeland and Ricky Kej
Gospel/Contemporary Christian Music
Best Gospel Performance/Song: Never Lost, CeCe Winans
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song: Believe for It, CeCe Winans
Best Gospel Album: Believe for It, CeCe Winans
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album: Old Church Basement, Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music
Best Roots Gospel Album: My Savior, Carrie Underwood
Latin
Best Latin Pop Album: Mendo by Alex Cuba
Best Musica Urbana Album: El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo, Bad Bunny
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album: Origen, Juanes
Best Regional Mexican Music Album:A Mis 80's, Vicente Fernandez
Best Tropical Latin Album:Salswing!, Ruben Blades y Rodrigo Delgado & Orquesta
American Roots Music
Best American Roots Performance:Cry, Jon Batiste
Best American Roots Song:Cry, Jon Batiste
Best Americana Album: Native Sons, Los Lobos
Best Bluegrass Album:My Bluegrass Heart, Bela Fleck
Best Traditional Blues Album: I Be Trying, Cedric Burnside
Best Contemporary Blues Album: 662, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram
Best Folk Album: They're Calling Me Home, Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi
Best Regional Roots Music Album:Kau Ka Pe'a, Kalani Pe'a
Best Reggae Album: Beauty in the Silence, SOJA
Global Music
Best Global Music Performance: Mohabbat by Arooj Aftab
Best Global Music Album: Mother Nature, Angelique Kidjo
Children's Music
Best Children's Album: A Colorful World, Falu
Spoken Word
Best Spoken Word Album: Carry On: Reflections for a New Generation from John Lewis, Don Cheadle
Comedy
Best Comedy Album: Sincerely, Louis CK
Musical Theatre
Best Musical Theater Album: The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical, Emily Bear
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media:The United States vs. Billie Holiday, Andra Day
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media: The Queen's Gambit and Soul
Best Song Written for Visual Media:All Eyes on Me, Bo Burnham
Composing
Best Instrumental Composition: Eberhard, Lyle Mays
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Capella: Meta Knight's Revenge, Charlie Rosen and Jake Silverman
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals:To The Edge of Longing (Edit Version), Vince Mendoza
Packages, Production
Best Recording Package: Pakelang
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package: All Things Must Pass: 50th Anniversary Edition
Best Album Notes: The Complete Louis Armstrong Columbia and RCA Victor Studio Sessions 1946-1966
Best Historical Album:Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967)
Best Engineering Album, Non-Classical:Love for Sale
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical: Jack Antonoff
Best Remixed Recording: Passenger
Best Immersive Audio Album: Alicia
Best Engineered Album, Classical: Chanticleer Sings Christmas
Producer of the Year, Classical: Judith Sherman
Classical
Best Orchestral Performance: Price: Symphonies Nos. 1 & 3, Yannick Nézet-Séguin
Best Opera Recording: Glass: Akhnaten
Best Choral Performance: Mahler: Symphony No. 8, Symphony Of A Thousand
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance: Beethoven: Cello Sonatas - Hope Amid Tears
Best Classical Instrumental Solo: Alone Together
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album: Mythologies
Best Classical Compendium: Women Warriors - The Voices Of Change
Best Contemporary Classical Composition: Shaw: Narrow Sea
Grammy 2022 Awards
Trevor Noah was the host for the 64th Grammy Awards for the second year in a row. The Grammys were supposed to be held in January 2022 but were postponed due to a spike in COVID numbers due to the Omicron variant.
