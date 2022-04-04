Grammys 2022 Winners List: Silk Sonic, Jon Batiste, Joni Mitchell, Olvia Rodrigo, Doja Cat, Foo Fighters among key winners

Grammys 2022 Winners List: Bruno Mars led Silk Sonic won two big awards at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards including Record of the Year and Song of the Year for Leave The Door Open. It also won Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song. Jon Batiste won Grammy 2022 Award for Best Album of the Year for 'We Are'.

Jon Batiste also won Grammys 2022 Award for Best Music Video, Best American Roots Performance and Best American Roots Song and 78-year-old Joni Mitchell won a Grammy for Best Historical Album, tenth in her career. Indian-American singer Falguni Shah won the Best Children's Music Album Grammy for 'A Colourful World'.

Olivia Rodrigo won Grammys 2022 Award for Best New Artist and Best Pop Vocal Album for 'Sour', St. Vincent won the Best Alternative Music award for "Daddy's Home". Questlove's documentary "Summer of Soul" won the award for Best Music Film.

BTS, the sensational South Korean boy band dominated the Grammys 2022 stage with their performance of 'Butter'. They were nominated for the song in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category but lost to Doja Cat feat SZA's 'Kiss Me More'. This was the second consecutive time that the ever popular band failed to win a Grammy award.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared in a taped video at the Grammy Awards in Las Vegas to make a plea for support for his war-torn country. In his speech, Zelensky talked of "Silence Of Ruined Cities."

US singer-songwriter John Legend (R) and Ukrainian singer Mika Newton performed onstage during the Grammy Awards 2022.

Grammys 2022 Complete List of Winners

Record of the Year: Leave The Door Open, Silk Sonic

Album of the Year: We Are, Jon Batiste

Song of the Year: Leave The Door Open, Silk Sonic

Best New Artist: Olivia Rodrigo

Best Music Video: Freedom, Jon Batiste

Best Music Film: Summer of Soul

Pop

Best Pop Solo Performance: Olivia Rodrigo - Drivers License

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: Kiss Me More, Doja Cat featuring SZA

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: Love for Sale, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

Best Pop Vocal Album: Sour by Olivia Rodrigo

Rock

Best Rock Performance:Making a Fire, Foo Fighters

Best Metal Performance:The Alien, Dream Theater

Best Rock Song:Waiting on a War, Foo Fighters

Best Rock Album: Medicine at Midnight, Foo Fighters

Alternative

Best Alternative Music Album: Daddy's Home, St. Vincent

R&B

Best R&B Song:Leave the Door Open, Silk Sonic

Best R&B Performance:Leave the Door Open by Silk Sonic, Pick Up Your Feelings by Jazmine Sullivan

Best R&B Album: Heaux Tales​, Jazmine Sullivan

Best Traditional R&B Performance: Fight for You, H.E.R.

Best Progressive R&B Album: Table for Two, Lucky Daye

Rap

Best Rap Song: Jail, Dwayne Abernathy, Jr., Shawn Carter, Raul Cubina, Michael Dean, Charles M. Njapa, Sean Solymar, Kanye West & Mark Williams, songwriters (Kanye West Featuring Jay-Z)

Best Rap Performance: Family Ties, Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar

Best Melodic Rap Performance: Hurricane, Kanye West featuring the Weeknd and Lil Baby

Best Rap Album: Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler, the Creator

Jazz

Best Improvised Jazz Solo: Humpty Dumpty (Set 2), Chick Corea

Best Jazz Vocal Album: Songwrights Apothecary Lab, Esperanza Spalding

Best Jazz Instrumental Album: Skyline by Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette and Gonzalo Rubalcaba

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album: For Jimmy, Wes and Oliver by Christian McBride Big Band

Best Latin Jazz Album: Mirror Mirror by Eliane Elias with Chick Corea and Chucho Valdes

Dance/ Electronic Music

Best Dance/Electronic Recording: Alive by Rufus Du Sol

Best Dance/Electronic Album: Subconsciously, Black Coffee

Contemporary Music

Best Contemporary instrumental Album: Tree Falls, Taylor Eigsti

Country

Best Country Solo Performance: You Should Probably Leave by Chris Stapleton

Best Country Duo/Group Performance: Younger Me by Brothers Osborne

Best Country Song:Cold by Chris Stapleton

Best Country Album:Starting Over by Chris Stapleton

New Age

Best New Age Album: Divine Tides by Stewart Copeland and Ricky Kej

Gospel/Contemporary Christian Music

Best Gospel Performance/Song: Never Lost, CeCe Winans

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song: Believe for It, CeCe Winans

Best Gospel Album: Believe for It, CeCe Winans

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album: Old Church Basement, Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music

Best Roots Gospel Album: My Savior, Carrie Underwood

Latin

Best Latin Pop Album: Mendo by Alex Cuba

Best Musica Urbana Album: El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo, Bad Bunny

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album: Origen, Juanes

Best Regional Mexican Music Album:A Mis 80's, Vicente Fernandez

Best Tropical Latin Album:Salswing!, Ruben Blades y Rodrigo Delgado & Orquesta

American Roots Music

Best American Roots Performance:Cry, Jon Batiste

Best American Roots Song:Cry, Jon Batiste

Best Americana Album: Native Sons, Los Lobos

Best Bluegrass Album:My Bluegrass Heart, Bela Fleck

Best Traditional Blues Album: I Be Trying, Cedric Burnside

Best Contemporary Blues Album: 662, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram

Best Folk Album: They're Calling Me Home, Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi

Best Regional Roots Music Album:Kau Ka Pe'a, Kalani Pe'a

Best Reggae Album: Beauty in the Silence, SOJA

Global Music

Best Global Music Performance: Mohabbat by Arooj Aftab

Best Global Music Album: Mother Nature, Angelique Kidjo

Children's Music

Best Children's Album: A Colorful World, Falu

Spoken Word

Best Spoken Word Album: Carry On: Reflections for a New Generation from John Lewis, Don Cheadle

Comedy

Best Comedy Album: Sincerely, Louis CK

Musical Theatre

Best Musical Theater Album: The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical, Emily Bear

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media:The United States vs. Billie Holiday, Andra Day

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media: The Queen's Gambit and Soul

Best Song Written for Visual Media:All Eyes on Me, Bo Burnham

Composing

Best Instrumental Composition: Eberhard, Lyle Mays

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Capella: Meta Knight's Revenge, Charlie Rosen and Jake Silverman

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals:To The Edge of Longing (Edit Version), Vince Mendoza

Packages, Production

Best Recording Package: Pakelang

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package: All Things Must Pass: 50th Anniversary Edition

Best Album Notes: The Complete Louis Armstrong Columbia and RCA Victor Studio Sessions 1946-1966

Best Historical Album:Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967)

Best Engineering Album, Non-Classical:Love for Sale

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical: Jack Antonoff

Best Remixed Recording: Passenger

Best Immersive Audio Album: Alicia

Best Engineered Album, Classical: Chanticleer Sings Christmas

Producer of the Year, Classical: Judith Sherman

Classical

Best Orchestral Performance: Price: Symphonies Nos. 1 & 3, Yannick Nézet-Séguin

Best Opera Recording: Glass: Akhnaten

Best Choral Performance: Mahler: Symphony No. 8, Symphony Of A Thousand

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance: Beethoven: Cello Sonatas - Hope Amid Tears

Best Classical Instrumental Solo: Alone Together

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album: Mythologies

Best Classical Compendium: Women Warriors - The Voices Of Change

Best Contemporary Classical Composition: Shaw: Narrow Sea

Grammy 2022 Awards

Trevor Noah was the host for the 64th Grammy Awards for the second year in a row. The Grammys were supposed to be held in January 2022 but were postponed due to a spike in COVID numbers due to the Omicron variant.

