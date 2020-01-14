GSAT 30 to be launched on January 17: All you need to know!

GSAT-30: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will launch ‘GSAT-30’ from French Guiana on January 17, 2020. The launch of the communication satellite will be ISRO’s first satellite launch of the year 2020.

GSAT-30 communication satellite will be launched aboard Ariane 5 launch vehicle (VA 251) from French Guiana at 2:35 am IST on January 17. The satellite with an approximate weight of 3357 kg will have a mission life of more than 15 years.

GSAT 30 will serve as a replacement to INSAT-4A spacecraft services with enhanced coverage. The satellite will be launched along with the European Space Company’s telecommunication satellite- Eutelsat Konnect.

GSAT 30: All you need to know

• The Indian space agency is collaborating with the European aerospace company Arianespace to launch GSAT-30 communication satellite.

• The satellite will be launched along with the European Space Company’s telecommunication satellite- Eutelsat Konnect.

• The launch will mark Ariane V launch vehicle’s 107th flight. The launch vehicle will first place the GSAT-30 in its designated orbit, followed by the release of Konnect. The full mission is expected to last for about 38 minutes and 25 seconds.

• GSAT 30 is India's communication satellite, which has been configured to provide communication services from geostationary orbit in C and Ku bands.

• The satellite derives its heritage from ISRO's previous INSAT/GSAT satellite series. It will replace INSAT-4A spacecraft services with enhanced coverage.

• The satellite will mainly provide Indian mainland and island coverage in Ku-band.

• It will also provide extended coverage in C-band, which will help television broadcasters to broadcast their programmes across India, Australia, Gulf nations and a large number of Asian countries.

• The satellite has a mission life of up to 15 years and weighs approximately 3357 kg.



Significance

The communication satellite will be used to support VSAT networks, DTH television services, digital satellite news gathering, DTH television services, teleport services, television uplinking, cellular backhaul connectivity and other such applications.

The communication payload of the satellite has been specifically designed and optimised to maximise the number of transponders on the spacecraft bus.

Background

The Indian space agency has planned to work on as many as 25 missions in 2020, including Chandrayaan 3 and Gaganyaan mission simultaneously.

ISRO Chairman K Sivan, however, stated that the planning for the first unmanned mission, which was slated for this year, may slip over to next year.