GSK, Sanofi to make 200 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine available for COVAX facility

GSK, Sanofi have planned to support COVAX facility by providing 200 million doses of their COVID-19 vaccine candidate. The two companies have signed a statement of intent confirming the same with GAVI, the legal administrator of the COVAX Facility.

GSK and Sanofi are British and French drug manufacturing companies, which are jointly developing a COVID-19 vaccine candidate that will use a recombinant protein-based technology with an adjuvant.

The vaccine candidate uses the same recombinant protein-based technology as one of Sanofi’s seasonal influenza vaccines and GSK’s established pandemic adjuvant technology. The protein-based technology is well-established and has been used in a number of vaccine.

How effective will the COVID-19 vaccine be?

• The two companies expect the initial trial results to come by early December 2020. The results will support the initiation of Phase 3 trials of the vaccine candidate in December 2020.

• If the data proves to be sufficient for licensure application, then the two companies will request regulatory approval in the first half of 2021.

• Both companies intend to contribute to COVAX’s ambition to ensure successful COVID-19 vaccines reach those in need, wherever they live, once they obtain appropriate approvals.

COVAX Facility

• The COVAX facility is co-led by Gavi, World Health Organization (WHO) and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI).

• The facility aims to accelerate the development and manufacture of COVID-19 vaccines and guarantee fair and equitable access for every country in the world. This means that all participating countries, regardless of income levels, will have equal access to the vaccines once they get the required approvals.

• The initial aim of the facility is to make 2 billion doses of the COVID-19 vaccine available by the end of 2021. The figure is expected to be enough to protect high risk and vulnerable people along with frontline healthcare workers.

• At least 180 countries and economies have signed onto the COVAX Facility to ensure timely and cost-effective access to the vaccines whenever they are available for use.