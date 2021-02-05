Gujarat government to set up Indian Institute of Skills in Gandhinagar

The Gujarat state government announced on February 4, 2021, that it will be setting up an Indian Institute of Skills at Nasmed Village Gandhinagar district.

The Labour and Employment Department of Gujarat will be setting up the institute in collaboration with the Tata Group on a not-for-profit model.

The news regarding the institute was conveyed during a meeting between the senior officials of the Gujarat government and a high-powered team from the Tata group.

In addition to Ahmedabad, the Indian Institutes of Skills has also been approved by Center in Kanpur and Mumbai.

Objective of IIS:

The Indian Institute of Skills- IIS in Gujarat will help in preparing the skilled manpower in the fields of cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, augmented reality, additive manufacturing, cloud-based application, system integration, simulation solutions, among several other areas.

Key Highlights:

• The Gujarat Government has allotted around 20 acres of land for the Institute at Nasmed Village, which is 20 km away from Ahmedabad.

• As per the official release, around 5,000 students will pass out each year from the institute.

• While the Gujarat government will be providing the land for the institute, the Tata Education Development Trust will be contributing the capital investment.

Indian Institute of Skills in Gujarat:

Reportedly the foundation stone for the proposed Indian Institute of Skills at Nasmed, Gujarat had been performed by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He is also the Lok Sabha member from the Gandhinagar constituency in Gujarat. The proposed institute will be located in Gandhinagar Lok Sabha Constituency.