Health Minister launches ‘Aahaar Kranti’ mission, how will it benefit India and the world?

The initiative ‘Aahaar Kranti’ will set a model for the world to follow and portray India as a ‘Vishwa guru’.

Created On: Apr 14, 2021 17:54 ISTModified On: Apr 14, 2021 17:54 IST
Live launch of 'Aahaar Kranti' Mission, Image courtesy: Twitter/ Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan

Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister, Health and Family Welfare launched a new initiative called ‘Aahaar Kranti’ on April 13, 2021. The initiative aims to spread awareness about a nutritionally balanced diet in India.

The motto of the mission is ‘Uttam Aahaar, Uttam Vichaar’ that translates to ‘Good Diet, Good Cognition’.

Pravasi Bharatiya Academic and Scientific Sampark (PRABHASS), Global Indian Scientists and Technocrats Forum (GIST), Vijnana Bharati (Vibha) and Vigyan Prasar, an autonomous body of the Department of Science and Technology have come together to launch the mission ‘Aahaar Kranti’.

Studies show that India produces two times the calories than it consumes. Still, there are many people lacking access to a nourishing meal in the country. Also, during the pandemic, there is a critical need for a nutritionally balanced diet. Healthy bodies will be able to fight the infection with greater resilience.

Objective

The initiative ‘Aahaar Kranti’ will focus on addressing the problem of hunger and diseases in abundance across India and the world. The initiative will shine a light on the richness and value of India’s traditional diet, the miracles of local fruits and vegetables, and the healing powers of a balanced diet.

During the online launch of the mission, the Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan noted that the first day of Ma Annapurna’s Chaitra Navratri is an apt day for launching a welfare programme such as ‘Aaahar Kranti’.

Aahaar Kranti Mission: Key Highlights

The mission ‘Aaahar Kranti’ was launched by Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister, Health and Family Welfare, Government of India on April 13, 2021.

This motto of the mission is Uttam Aahaar, Uttam Vichaar’ that translates to ‘Good Diet, Good Cognition’.

The mission aims at raising awareness about a nutritionally balanced diet in India. It focuses on addressing the problem of hunger and diseases in abundance across India and the world.

The initiative will shine a light on the richness and value of India’s traditional diet, the miracles of local fruits and vegetables, and the healing powers of a balanced diet.

The initiative will give training to teachers, who will pass on the wisdom to the students, and this will create a flow of information from the children to their families and the society at large.

The initiative will set a model for the world to follow and portray India as a ‘Vishwa guru’.

Comments