Health Ministry adds new feature to CoWIN app to monitor COVID-19 vaccination

The Union Health Ministry has decided to enhance the CoWIN app to strengthen real-time monitoring and management of Covid-19 vaccination across the country.

The Ministry noted certain glitches in the Co-WIN software and has decided to enhance the platform by adding a new feature of "Allot Beneficiary" in the ongoing session.

The new feature will allow maximum possible number of beneficiaries per session. It will enable better coverage of the vaccination coverage. This was informed by Additional Secretary at the Union Health Ministry, Manohar Agnani while addressing a press conference on Covid-19 vaccination in the country.

Key Highlights

• The new feature will allow pre-registry of the beneficiary in the database to the session as additional beneficiary over and above the scheduled number of beneficiaries.

• The beneficiary's name can be searched in the database using mobile number.

A provisional certificate will be given after the first dose and a final certificate after the second dose.

• The District Magistrates and District Immunization Officers have been directed to review the daily progress of the vaccination by holding daily review meetings with the session site and cold chain point.

• The officers will be required to take regular feedback about the day's overall progress.

• The district magistrate will undertake regular reconciliation of vaccine stocks, daily training, sensitisation of stakeholders about latest instructions and refinements in the software.

Background

According to the government, around 7,86,842 beneficiaries were vaccinated till 6 pm on January 20, 2021. The government also informed that there was no case of serious side effects to date due to vaccination.