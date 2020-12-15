High Security Registration Plate: significance, description, price; all you need to know

The transport department of Delhi has directed all the vehicle owners in the state to get a High-Security Registration Plate (HSRP) affixed on their vehicles. As per the notice by the state department, citizens must get HSRP on the vehicles owned by them ‘without any delay’, and failing to which, will attract a penalty under the Central Motor Vehicles Act.

The direction by the Delhi government is in line with the order which was issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. The order mandates all the vehicles in the country that are sold before April 1, 2019, to have HSRP and color-coded stickers.

Even though the direction by the central ministry came into effect in 2019, it was not strictly enforced by the state governments because of various reasons, which also include the unavailability of HSRP.

दिल्लीवालों, अब देरी किस बात की?🤔



Ensure increased safety and easy identification of your vehicle with high-security registration plate and colour-coded sticker. #BTNR



For online booking facility, visit now: https://t.co/L0BM1pmwSQ pic.twitter.com/Z1dIPnFnWk — SIAM India (@siamindia) November 18, 2020

However, because of the latest direction by the Delhi government, people have been applying for HSRP in high numbers. Similarly, people in other states are also reaching out to the government authorized vendors to have their vehicles number plate replace with High-Security Registration Plate.

Description of High-Security Registration Plate:

The plates will be made up of aluminium and will be affixed to the vehicle by using at least two non-reusable snap-on locks. The High-Security Registration Plates will comprise of hot-stamped chromium-based 20 mm x 20 mm hologram of Ashok Chakra which will be in blue colour. The hologram will be on the top left corner of the plate.

At the bottom left corner of the plate, there will be a 10-digit permanent identification number (PIN) that will be laser branded on the reflective sheeting. It will also have letters bearing the inscription ‘India’ at a 45-degree angle and a hot-stamped film which will be applied on the numerals.

Once the plate will be affixed to the car, the unique HSRP will be automatically linked to the vehicle.

How to get HSRP for the vehicle? As per the new rule by the ministry, HSRP has to be provided by the vehicle manufacturers to the dealers along with the vehicle. Once the vehicle is purchased by the customer, the dealer will have to stamp the allotted registration number on the plates and fix them on the vehicle. Also, the High Security Registration Plates come with a guarantee of five years, which means that if the plate is damaged or the number of letters fades away, the dealer who fitted the plate will have to replace it without any cost.

Will there be an extra cost for HSRP?

Vehicles that have been sold in India after April 2019 already come with HSRP from the dealer’s end and its cost as well as the cost of affixing it is already included in the vehicle’s price.

However, for those vehicles that are sold before April 2019, the owners will have to contact the HSRP vendors authorized by the government or automobile dealership and has to pay a marginal amount for obtaining the plates.

What is the significance of High Security of Registration Plates?

• The plates that have been conventionally used on the vehicles are easy to tamper with and can also be changed very easily which makes it more difficult to track in case the vehicle is stolen. But HSRP’s will come with non-removable snap-on locks and will be difficult to replace by anyone.

• These are affixed on the vehicles by the private vendors and automobile dealers that are approved by the state authorities. Also, HSRPs will be issued after the vehicle owner provides details such as chassis number, engine number, etc. It will be a crucial step in preventing the counterfeiting of HSRPs.

• Through HSRP, the details of the vehicle such as chassis number, engine number will be stored in a proper centralized database. These details along with the 10-digit PIN will also help the authorities in identifying the stolen vehicles.

• There are cases where some owners use different styles or fonts for the registration plates which makes it difficult for the traffic police to understand the number. However, to sort the issue, HSRP will have a uniform pattern of displaying the motor vehicle registration number.

Do old vehicles also need HSRP?

As per the ministry, existing vehicles will also have to get new HSRP and has to visit the car dealer for it. The owners will have to surrender the old registration number and have to destroy a number plate.

After the process is over and HSRP is affixed on the vehicle, the new registration number will get electronically linked to the vehicle.