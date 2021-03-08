Himachal Pradesh government inaugurates projects worth Rs. 34 crores in Solan

The Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Jai Ram Thakur on March 7, 2021, inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of projects worth Rs. 34 crores in Solan.

While speaking at the occasion, the Chief Minister stated that the formation of the Municipal Corporation in Solan will ensure the proper planning and systematic development of the town so that it can maintain its fame and glory.

He further added that Solan is one of the most centrally located and lively towns of Himachal which has been attracting people from all parts of the state to settle here because of its pleasant environment.

सोलन को विकास की दृष्टि से संवारने के लिए हम कोई कसर नहीं छोड़ रहे हैं।



इसी कड़ी में आज हमने सोलन विधानसभा क्षेत्र में 34 करोड़ की लागत वाले विकास कार्यों के शुभारंभ किए।



विकास परियोजनाओं के शुभारंभ करने के उपरांत हमने ठोडो मैदान में जनसभा को संबोधित किया। pic.twitter.com/FcW5koVn5l — Jairam Thakur (@jairamthakurbjp) March 7, 2021

Key Highlights:

• The Chief Minister inaugurated the increase of Tehsil Kandaghat, Lift Water Supply Scheme Badron, Gram Panchayat Satrol constructed worth Rs. 1.41 crores.

• A COVID ICU hospital at the Regional Hospital Solan has also been constructed at Rs. 93 lakh.

• On the occasion, Rs. 2 crores have been announced for Transport Nagar Solan, Rs. 2 crores will be for the planned development of 17 wards of the Municipal Corporation, Solan, and Rs. 2 crores for the three new parking at Solan.

• A CT Scan and Digital X-ray plant will also be established in Civil Hospital Solan and adequate posts of doctors will be filled in Kandaghat and Solan hospitals.

• Work on the indoor stadium Solan and Kandaghat Stadium will also be taken by the state government soon.

Ensuring people’s participation in grassroot institution:

The Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh while speaking on the occasion stated that the need has been felt to ensure systematic, planned, and proper development of Solan. It was thus decided by the state government to upgrade the Municipal Council of Solan into the Municipal Corporation.

He further informed that the present government has constituted seven Nagar panchayats, 412 new gram panchayats, and three Municipal corporations in HP for ensuring active participation of the people in the grassroot institutions of democracy.

The Chief Minister also pointed out that several schemes such as Chief Minister’s helpline 1100, Jan Manch, Sahara Yojana, Him Care, Gharini Suvidha Yojana have also extremely benefitted the people of the state.