Hindi writer Prof. Sharad Pagare to be honoured with Vyas Samman-2020

Renowned Hindi writer Professor Sharad Pagare has been selected for the prestigious Vyas Samman-2020 for his novel ‘Patliputra ki Samragi’.

Professor Sharad Pagare is one of the well-known writers of Hindi literature and has been known as one of the distinguished researchers, professors, and scholars of the historical past.

For his contribution to Hindi literature, he has also been honoured with various awards including Bharat Bhushan Samman and Madhya Pradesh Sahitya Akademi. So far, the writer has printed six story collections, 5 novels, dissertations, and two performs.

Professor Pagare’s works have also been translated into various languages such as Oriya, English, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, and Telugu.

Vyas Samman:

The Vyas Samman is given by KK Birla Foundation and the awards started in the year 1991. The Samman is conferred or outstanding work in Hindi literature authored by an Indian citizen. The recognized work must be published in the last 10 years and it must be in the Hindi language.

The prestigious award comes with a cash prize of Rs. 4,00,000 along with a plaque and a citation.

Past awardees of Vyas Samman: