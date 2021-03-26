Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here to join us Live

Hindi writer Prof. Sharad Pagare to be honoured with Vyas Samman-2020

Renowned Hindi writer Professor Sharad Pagare will be awarded the prestigious Vyas Samman-2020 for his novel ‘Patliputra ki Samragi’.

Created On: Mar 26, 2021 11:05 ISTModified On: Mar 26, 2021 11:05 IST
Prof. Sharad Pagare

Professor Sharad Pagare is one of the well-known writers of Hindi literature and has been known as one of the distinguished researchers, professors, and scholars of the historical past.

For his contribution to Hindi literature, he has also been honoured with various awards including Bharat Bhushan Samman and Madhya Pradesh Sahitya Akademi. So far, the writer has printed six story collections, 5 novels, dissertations, and two performs.

Professor Pagare’s works have also been translated into various languages such as Oriya, English, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, and Telugu.

Vyas Samman:

The Vyas Samman is given by KK Birla Foundation and the awards started in the year 1991. The Samman is conferred or outstanding work in Hindi literature authored by an Indian citizen. The recognized work must be published in the last 10 years and it must be in the Hindi language.

The prestigious award comes with a cash prize of Rs. 4,00,000 along with a plaque and a citation.

Past awardees of Vyas Samman:

Year

Awardee

Book

2020

Professor Sharad Pagare

Patliputra Ki Samragi

2019

Nasira Sharma

Kagaz ki Nav (Paper boats)

2018

Leeladhar Jagudi

Jitne log Utne prem

2017

Mamta Kalia

Dukkham Sukkham

2016

Surinder Verma

Kaatna Shami ka vriksha padma- pankhuri kid har se

2015

Sunita Jain

Kshama

2014

Kamal Kishore Goyenka

Premchand ki Kahaniyo kaa kaal kramanusar Adhyan

2013

Vishwanath Tripathi

Vyomkesh Darvesh

2012

Narendra Kohli

Na Bhooto Na Bhavishyati

2011

Ramdarash Misra

Aam ke Patte

2010

Vishwanath Prasad Tiwari

Phir Bhi Kuch Rah Jayega

 

