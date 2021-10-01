Home Minister Amit Shah approves release of Rs. 7,274 crores to 23 states as central share of SDRF

The Central Government has approved the release of the second installment of its share of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) amounting to Rs. 7,274.40 crores, in advance, to 23 states in the country.

The decision of releasing the second installment was taken by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah as part of the Indian Government’s initiative to facilitate the state governments all over the country to have enough funds in their SDRF to deal with any form of emergency arising out of any disaster.

As per the statement by the Union Home Ministry, five states have already been released in advance the second installment of the State Disaster Response Fund amounting to Rs. 1,599.20 crores.

The first installment of SDRF was released in advance by the Finance Ministry in May 2021 for the year 2021-22 to all the states. The Government had released a total amount of Rs. 8,873.6 crores to the states.

Norms of assistance under SDRF revised by Government:

The Government of India on September 25, 2021, had issued an order revising the norms and items of the assistance under the State Disaster Response Fund, making therein a provision for the grant of ex-gratia payment to the next of kin of the deceased because of Coronavirus pandemic.

This enabling provision in the norms of the State Disaster Response Fund has been made so as to implement the guidelines issued by the National Disaster Management Authority on September 11. It was in compliance with the order passed by the Supreme Court on June 30.

SDRF amount of State Governments

The State Governments in India will now have an amount of Rs. 23,186.40 crore in their State Disaster Response Fund, including the state’s share, during FY 2021-22.

The mentioned amount is in addition to the amount of opening balance available in their SDRF. The amount of Rs. 23,186.40 crores are to meet the expenses for granting ex-gratia to the next of the kin of the deceased because of COVID-19 and to provide relief on the other notified calamities.

Government on ex-gratia for COVID victims

Earlier this week, the Ministry of Home Affairs had an order of ex-gratia of Rs. 50,000 for the next of kin of those who passed away due to COVID-19.

The Union Ministry in its letter to the Chief Secretaries of all the State and said that the amount will be disbursed from the SDRF.

The Central Government on March 14, 2021, had declared the COVID-19 pandemic as a ‘notified disaster’.

