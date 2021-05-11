How to book Covid Vaccine Appointment on CoWin: Here are 5 simple tips!

India began its third phase of COVID-19 vaccination for all people above 18 years from May 1, 2021. Under this phase, people aged above 18 years have to first register themselves on the CoWin portal and then book a vaccination slot at their preferred vaccination centre.

While registration on the CoWin portal is easy and completed in simple steps such as entering your number and then feeding the OTP, booking an appointment for covid vaccination has become a challenge with a major gap between the demand and supply of the vaccines.

Most centres do not have enough vaccines to vaccinate all age-groups and so they are prioritising those aged above 45 years. The appointments for the vaccination centres that are open for all age groups are getting booked fast. Hence, it has become extremely difficult for those aged between 18-45 years to get a vaccination slot.

However, India's tech-savvy youth has turned to technology to come up with a few simple tricks and tips to help people book an appointment for COVID-19 vaccination. Check out some of them below:

1. There is a website called Under45.in, which has been developed by a Chennai-based man. The website provides a list of Telegram channels that can give the user instant district-wise notifications when there are vacant vaccination slots. All the user has to do is sign up for Telegram and subscribe to the channel for a particular district.

2. There is another such platform called Getjab.in, which sends alerts through email.

3. Paytm has also integrated a vaccine finder in its mobile application. It will notify you once a slot is available.

4. HealthifyMe has also launched the VaccinateMe platform that uses CoWIN API to help users find the available vaccination slots. The portal is integrated with relevant filters that customise the search based on the desired pin code, district and age and choice of vaccine.

5. My Government Corona Helpdesk bot also provides information on vaccination centres. However, it does not provide alerts on vaccination slot availability.

Other Tips

1. Keep checking and refreshing the CoWin portal.

2. The best time to look for a vaccination slot is reportedly 6 pm to 11 pm.

3. Those lucky in finding a slot must not waste time in booking the slots, as the slots get filled up fast.

4. Being open to travelling for vaccination jab. In case you do not find a vaccination centre within your Pincode or district, check nearby districts to book a slot.